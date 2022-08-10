 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond hops on the 'Little Miss' trend

RVAH2O

RVAH2O's Little Miss Have You Checked the Real-Time Combined Sewer Overflow Map Lately?

 RVAH2O

Richmond influencers, social media mavens and marketers are hopping on the "Little Miss" trend.

The social media trend takes characters originally created during the 1970s like "Little Mr. Tickle" and "Little Miss Bossy," and renames them something darker and edgier for modern times like "Little Miss Passive Aggressive" or "Mr. Vape Cloud."

A Washington Post article explains the origins of the trend in an article called: "‘Little Miss [Blank]’: How a kid-book meme became viral comedy."

According to the article, the “Little Miss” hashtag has more than 140 million views on TikTok. And one Instagram account, @LittleMissNotesApp, has attracted nearly 2 million followers with "Little Miss" and "Mr." memes.

Here are just a few of the Richmond-related "Little Miss" memes we've seen on social media:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RVAH2O (@rvah2o)

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

