Richmond husband-wife team‘s animated feature 'Cryptozoo' snapped up by Magnolia Pictures at Sundance

“Cryptozoo” was a more ambitious project than their first film, requiring thousands and thousands of drawings, characters and plot points. The story is much more complicated than that of their first movie, and an “organizational nightmare” that took five years to put together, according to Samborski.

Part of the idea for the film came from Samborski’s Dungeons & Dragons game-playing.

“Jane ran an all-women’s Dungeons & Dragons group. They would come over to the apartment every Sunday, and I’d have to leave the apartment and wander around while they role-played,” Shaw said. “That made me think of the mostly female cast for the film, and also of writing something with a lot of creatures that would be fun for Jane to paint.”

The cryptozoo is a bestiary of sorts, filled with mystical creatures from across the ages. Shaw took inspiration for the animals from many places, such as the famous unicorn tapestry at The Met Cloisters museum in New York or an 1800s drawing of a baku, an ancient dream-eating creature from Japan.