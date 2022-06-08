Richmond International Film Festival kicks off with red carpet at the Byrd, week's worth of events

The 11th annual Richmond International Film Festival, featuring six full days of film premieres, live music and special events, kicked off Tuesday night at The Byrd Theatre.

From now until Sunday, Richmond film-lovers will have the opportunity to attend more than 150 movie premieres, along with red carpet events, live performances, Q&A panels and more. At the end of the festival, moviegoers will get the chance to vote on their favorite showing.

“Song for Hope,” a feature documentary recounting the life of a world renowned trumpeter who was diagnosed with terminal cancer, premiered at the Byrd Theatre Tuesday night following a red carpet event and performance by the U.S. Army Brass Quintet “B5.”

“It really means the world that the Richmond International Film Festival crowd has really embraced us,” director Chris Haigh said at the red carpet event. “They’ve really helped us out by putting us on their opening night.”

The film tells the story of Ryan Anthony, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2012 and given months to live at the age of 42. Haigh met Anthony in 2015 and began production for the documentary in 2019.

Despite the disheartening news, the diagnosis motivated Anthony and his wife, Niki, to create CancerBlows, a charity that’s raised millions for cancer research and patient support programs through concerts since 2015. Through hospital stays and treatment, Anthony continued performing and acting as a beacon of hope to others. He passed away in 2020.

Producer and editor of cinematography Luke Wyatt said Anthony “was very much a producer of his own film in the way that he was still involved.”

“The great thing about this is that we’ve got a difficult time right now around the U.S. and around the world, and once people are polarized they are not willing to listen to each other, but I suppose they’ll listen to music,” Wyatt said. “It doesn’t matter about politics then, it’s the music.”

Haigh and Wyatt were joined by the family of Anthony at the red carpet event, along with composer Peter Meechan, film composer Anthony DiLorenzo and others involved with the film.

After being told he only had months to live, the Anthony family tried to walk the line between being realistic and preparing for what may happen, but also remaining hopeful, Niki Anthony said. They began working with Haigh and the production crew despite Ryan’s diagnosis – even in the last few years of his life, when she said he’d had multiple near-death experiences.

“After getting involved with it, we really saw their passion for the project, and it made me want to participate in the best way I could,” she said. “What we want people to take from it is that even when you’re in a terrible situation, there are still ways to find happiness and hope and find a purpose in it. You can travel that journey without being despondent all the time, but there still is joy and life in difficult situations.”

Following the red carpet event, the U.S. Army Brass Quintet “B5” and friends of Anthony performed Meechan’s “Remission” and “Song of Hope,” the latter of which inspired the name of the film – and was one of Anthony’s favorite songs.

Following “Song for Hope,” RIFF’s opening night continued with a showing of “There is No Rain in Hell,” a narrative feature which follows the lives of war survivors. The event was also held to benefit families in Ukraine.

“This is why film festivals are so important to us,” Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office, said on opening night. “Being a sponsor and a partner in film festivals around the state is an opportunity for all of us to get together, create new points of view, have empathy for each other, learn new things together as a community and experience the art of film as a way to make change in the world.”

Richmond-based companies will also be premiering original work, including Tilt, a Black- and woman-owned creative marketing company. Tilt will be premiering its first original documentary “Birth of a Planet,” a 30-minute film telling the story of Richmond’s first Black newspaper, The Richmond Planet.

The film tells the story of 13 formerly enslaved men from Richmond who used a printing press, ink and courage to battle the horrific realities of the Jim Crow south. “Birth of a Planet” will premiere on Friday at 7 p.m. at Bow Tie Cinema - Movieland Theater 14.

“Working on the 'Birth of a Planet' documentary has been a journey of exploration for myself and the city I love,” director Sylvester R. Tucker said in a statement. “The Richmond Planet was a microphone for Black voices in a city that sought to silence them, and I could not be more grateful for everyone involved in this project who continued the work of Black storytelling that John Mitchell, Jr. dreamed of. This project has been a constant reminder that Black lives still do matter and that Black voices still need to be heard.”

More than 100 events will be taking place at theaters and other venues across the city through Sunday. RIFF passes, VIP tickets and single-event tickets are on sale now. A full schedule and film guide are also available at the RIFF website, riffva2022.eventive.org.

“We love Virginia, and the projects that are going on throughout the state are meaningful,” RIFF’s founder and producer Heather Waters said Tuesday night. “It’s all about selling our city and creating a culture of people that are incredible to work with.”