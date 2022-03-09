Richmond makes Southern Living's top 10 best Southern cities

Richmond has done it again and made another "best of" list.

Southern Living recently released its list of Best Cities in the South 2022 and Richmond made the top 10.

Richmond came in tenth place, just behind Austin, Texas, Atlanta, Ga. and Charlotte, N.C.

Here is the full top 10 list from Southern Living's April 2022 issue:

South's Best Cities Overall – The Top 10

1. Charleston, S.C.

2. Savannah, Ga.

3. Asheville, N.C.

4. Nashville, Tenn.

5. New Orleans, La.

6. Austin, Texas

7. Atlanta, Ga.

8. Charlotte, N.C.

9. Birmingham, Ala.

10. Richmond, Va.

The article highlighted Richmond as a "city of charming neighborhoods." As for what to do when in RVA, writers suggested visitors should "(m)ake a stop in the Fan District to marvel at the architecture. Drop into world-class art museums for inspiration and education, and shop works by local artisans in the city's boutiques and markets. There's also outdoor adventure to be had—find your way to the James River for whitewater rafting and biking along the nearby Virginia Capital Trail."

Check out the full list here: https://www.southernliving.com/souths-best.

To arrive at the "best of" list, an online survey was conducted by a third party agency among the Southern Living audience, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South from July 2021 to Sept 2021.

The issue also ranks the best BBQ joints, breweries, bakeries and cities on the rise in the South.

“No one knows this region better than the Southern Living audience, and that’s why we tap into their experiences and solicit their opinions every year to determine the South’s Best,” Sid Evans, Southern Living's editor in chief, said in a statement. “This year’s deeply reported list is our most comprehensive yet, with some surprising new favorites as well as the classics that keep reinventing themselves.”