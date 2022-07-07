Richmond native Vince Gilligan chats about writing the final episodes of "Better Call Saul"

For Richmond native Vince Gilligan, the final six episodes of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” (beginning at 9 p.m. Monday) likely mark the end of a more than 14-year journey that began when he created “Breaking Bad.”

While “Breaking Bad” tracked the devolution of family man Walter White (Bryan Cranston) as he became a meth-making kingpin, “Better Call Saul” has filled in the backstory of “Breaking Bad” lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) as viewers have gotten to know the man behind the Saul moniker, Jimmy McGill (also Odenkirk).

Gilligan created “Breaking Bad” and co-created “Saul” with writer Peter Gould, who conceived of the Saul character on “Breaking Bad.” Gilligan was involved in the early seasons of “Saul,” but he stepped away for a few seasons.

“I strong-armed him [into returning],” Gould says. “I think he wanted to come back anyway. I think walking past the writers’ room and not walking in and being a part of it was a very difficult feeling for him while he was working on his other projects.”

Gilligan says he was shocked to discover the “Saul” episode he wrote solo this season was his first solo piece of writing for series television since the “Breaking Bad” finale in 2013 (he also wrote the 2019 “Breaking Bad” movie “El Camino”).

“I was all-in to have Vince back in the writers’ room,” Gould says, “and he directed more than he ever has this season.”

Gilligan’s directorial work will be on display in Monday’s episode and again in the show’s penultimate episode on Aug. 8.

The midseason finale — spoilers ahead for the first half of season six — closed with the shocking murder of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) in front of Jimmy and his wife/scheming partner Kim Wexler (Virginia native Rhea Seehorn, who was born in Norfolk and raised partially in Virginia Beach before attending George Mason University).

“The final six episodes are big,” Gilligan says. “The show has always been from the first episode about the tragedy of this guy we meet, Jimmy McGill. We root for him and we like him. He’s scrappy, cuts a few corners here and there which is not great, but he generally tries to do good and advocate for his clients, bending a few rules in pursuit of that. Then he starts to turn bad and there are several reasons for that but at the end of the day, he’s an adult and responsible for his own actions.

“The tragedy is he’s eventually going to turn into Saul Goodman, a bad guy and a criminal,” Gilligan continues. “We are fulfilling that promise that was made in the pilot episode. We’re gonna continue to see exactly how Jimmy became Saul. Then we’re gonna see some stuff I don’t know people are going to be fully expecting.”

A few things viewers can expect: “Breaking Bad” characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will show up on “Better Call Saul” and Carol Burnett, a fan of “Saul,” will also somehow feature on the show as a character named Marion.

A 1985 graduate of L.C. Bird High School, Gilligan was born in Richmond, moved to Farmville as a toddler and returned to live in Chesterfield County in ninth grade, about the time his parents divorced.

He was last back in Richmond at Christmas with longtime partner Holly Rice, a former Chesterfield school teacher and administrator, to visit his parents. His mom, Gail, lives in Chesterfield; his dad, George, is in Richmond. Gilligan and Rice plan a return trip this summer.

In 2016, Gilligan competed on “Jeopardy!” on behalf of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Richmond.

“It’s one of those tough things figuring out a charity but the Boys and Girls Clubs is a great organization and go back many decades of giving great service to the kids of Richmond,” Gilligan says.

Regarding rumblings that AMC executives want another show in the “Breaking Bad” universe — A Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) origin story, perhaps? A Kim Wexler sequel series if Kim survives “Saul”? — Gilligan says he’s conflicted.

“It’s that old phrase, ‘golden handcuffs,’” Gilligan says. “It’s a tough call because I can’t imagine that ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ won’t be the headline of my tombstone and I couldn’t be more proud of both shows and never in my wildest dreams did I think there would be a second show at all or that the first show turned into what it turned into. Every step of the way we thought we’d be canceled every minute. It’s phenomenal and I pinch myself every day.

“Part of me really wants to keep this world going but a bigger part of me says, ‘You’ve got to prove to yourself, if not the world, you’re not a one-trick pony,’” Gilligan says. “I really need to go off and try something new at this point.”

Gilligan is working on a pitch for a new, non-“Breaking Bad” series that he describes as “very much a different kind of TV show” that has the possibility of ranging many different places geographically, which might allow filming in Virginia to enter the mix.

“My first rule of business is doing what I can to keep our wonderful New Mexico crew together and my first thought is to continue working in New Mexico because I’ve really put down roots in New Mexico and I love our crew there,” Gilligan says. “Having said that, I have deep roots in Virginia and I get very jealous when my company, AMC, is shooting all these great shows there, the ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off and before that ‘Turn.’ I never thought in my wildest dreams it would be happening there and it’s a credit to the folks in the Virginia Film Office and the folks in state and city politics who’ve done their best to make Virginia a welcoming place for film and television production. … I’d love to shoot something there myself and I hope to get to do that someday though there are no immediate plans for that to happen.”