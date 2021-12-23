Richmond New Year's Eve Guide 2021

It’s been said that an optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in, while the pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves. Whichever you consider yourself, some celebrating may be in order as 2021 finally gives way to 2022 and whatever it may bring. In that spirit, here are some ways to bid farewell and welcome to both.

RVA Bachata New Year’s Eve 2022 celebration

Put on your dancing shoes for the third annual RVA Bachata New Year’s Eve 2022 celebration. Bachata, a genre of Latin American music that originated in the Dominican Republic in the early 20th century, will be the evening’s focus with music supplied by DJ Ruddy Rivera. New to Bachata? Beginners can take a dance class taught by D.C. Bachata instructor Ciara Morales to kick off the evening. Battery Park’s Tabol Brewing, with its huge indoor dance floor, outdoor firepit with comfy seating and balcony deck, provides the setting for a nonstop dance party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. A family-friendly event, children younger than 15 are admitted free with parental supervision. $30 (eventbrite.com); $40 and up (at door).

704 Dawn St./RVA Bachata on Facebook

Three Sheets to the Wind: New Year’s Prom 2021