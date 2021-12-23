Richmond New Year's Eve Guide 2021

It’s been said that an optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in, while the pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves. Whichever you consider yourself, some celebrating may be in order as 2021 finally gives way to 2022 and whatever it may bring. In that spirit, here are some ways to bid farewell and welcome to both.
RVA Bachata New Year’s Eve 2022 celebration
Put on your dancing shoes for the third annual RVA Bachata New Year’s Eve 2022 celebration. Bachata, a genre of Latin American music that originated in the Dominican Republic in the early 20th century, will be the evening’s focus with music supplied by DJ Ruddy Rivera. New to Bachata? Beginners can take a dance class taught by D.C. Bachata instructor Ciara Morales to kick off the evening. Battery Park’s Tabol Brewing, with its huge indoor dance floor, outdoor firepit with comfy seating and balcony deck, provides the setting for a nonstop dance party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. A family-friendly event, children younger than 15 are admitted free with parental supervision. $30 (eventbrite.com); $40 and up (at door).
704 Dawn St./RVA Bachata on Facebook
Three Sheets to the Wind: New Year’s Prom 2021
Devotees of the ’80s will not want to miss the Three Sheets to the Wind: New Year’s Prom 2021 at The Broadberry to ring in the new year. From 8 p.m. on, the bar and kitchen will be open while you shake your groove thing to AM gold classic hitmakers, such as Hall and Oates, Toto and Billy Joel. A general admission ticket guarantees you entry, but kick it up a notch by reserving a table for the night. Or if you’re feeling really flush, grab nine friends and reserve the raised VIP section for an elevated view of the stage and crowd. Besides your ID, you’re going to need your CDC-issued vaccination card or a professionally administered negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of New Year’s Eve to get in. Spandex and fingerless gloves optional. $35-$500.
2729 W. Broad St./thebroadberry.com
NYE at The HofGarden
The HofGarden invites you to say “peace out” to 2021 and embrace 2022 with open arms with a New Year’s Eve celebration that offers multiple options. Not sure if you want to bring in 2022 with live music or dancing to a DJ? Beginning at 8 p.m. and going until 2 a.m., there’s live music in the Loft, courtesy of Dalton Dash, Space Koi and the world music stylings of the Jouwala Collective, a guaranteed good time. Starting at 10 p.m., you have a second choice: to shake your booty to DJ Duffy in the Dark Room. Regardless of which way you swing, your ticket guarantees complimentary food from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., and bubbly for all at the stroke of midnight. $30 (eventbrite.com)
2818 W. Broad St./thehofgarden.com
New Year’s Eve at the Cultural Center of India
For a multi-cultural shindig, consider donning your fanciest duds and celebrating New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Cultural Center of India in Chester. Featuring Southeast Asian dance exhibitions, live Dholi drum performances, a fashion showcase, unlimited food and a cash bar — along with D.C. celebrity DJ Nicki spinning music for dancing — it’s a New Year’s Eve you won’t find anywhere else in the Richmond area. Family-friendly, the event offers free tickets for children younger than 8 as well as reduced-price tickets ($10) for ages 18 and younger. $50.
6641 Ironbridge Parkway/cciva.org
NYE with The Real Geniuses at The Tin Pan
Say you don’t want to spend the evening dancing or at a raucous party. The Real Geniuses will deliver an evening of hit songs with their wide-ranging repertoire at The Tin Pan for a seated New Year’s Eve. Three dinner reservation times– 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. — are available, all offering a prix fixe menu before the band takes the stage at 8:30. If you’re not familiar with the D.C. cover band, just know that they weren’t yet born when many of the songs they sing came out, making for fresh takes on classic hits. Be sure to bring your vaccination card with you because The Tin Pan requires proof of vaccination to enter. Ticket price includes live music and the requisite bubbly toast at midnight. $47.50-$54.
8982 Quioccasin Road/tinpanrva.com
Havana 59’s New Year’s Eve Fiesta
If you like the sound of ushering in 2022 Cuban style, how about Havana 59’s New Year’s Eve Fiesta? This year’s theme is “The Great Gatsby at Havana 59,” so you’re going to want to wear your best 1920s attire, minus the flask in pocket. For women, that’s beaded flapper-style dresses and cloche hats while men may want to consider suspenders and straw hats. In either case, your most important accessory will be your vaccination card, which is essential to enter. Your ticket assures you hors d’oeuvres, music for dancing, a toast at midnight when the balloons drop, and a roving photographer to document it all. That’s important because, as we all know, if there’s no picture, it didn’t happen. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. $30.