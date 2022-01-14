Richmond novelist, Studio Two Three, Firehouse Theatre & VMFA win NEA grants

Richmond author Kelli Jo Ford, as well as Firehouse Theatre, Studio Two Three and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, have been awarded grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Ford, author of “Crooked Hallelujah,” a coming-of-age novel set in the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, received a $25,000 grant. Her debut novel was named a New York Times Editors' Choice and one of Time magazine's must-read books of 2020.

Ford, who lives in Richmond's Forest Hill neighborhood, said the grant will allow her to dial back her teaching responsibilities at the Institute of American Indian Arts’ Low Residency MFA Creative Writing program in Santa Fe, N.M., to focus on her second novel.

“I’m also working on adapting 'Crooked Hallelujah' for TV, something I’m really excited about,” Ford said.

The Firehouse Theatre won a $20,000 grant which will support their First Responders festival of world premiere one acts written by first responders.