Richmond restaurants & bars cancelling New Year's Eve plans as omicron variant surges

All the staff members are symptomatic, but getting better, according to a post on Secco’s Facebook page.

“We’re really sad to miss you on NYE but it’s the right thing to do,” the post read. The wine bar plans to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The Infamous Stringdusters canceled their three-night set at The National, citing concerns about omicron and COVID-19. They rescheduled their "New Year's Eve event for the ages" to New Year's next year in 2022.

The Quirk Hotel’s lobby bar will be closed to the public on New Year’s Eve due to staffing shortages, according to a post on its Instagram page.

“We will be using our limited resources to accommodate our hotel guests only,” the Lobby Bar posted on its Instagram page.

Other venues will be moving forward with their New Year’s Eve plans, such as The Tin Pan’s New Year’s Eve dinner and music from D.C. cover band The Real Geniuses.

Lisa Harrison, co-owner of the intimate Henrico music venue, said, “At this time, New Year’s Eve will be celebrated and [we’re planning] fun for all at the Tin Pan.”