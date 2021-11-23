Richmond’s stages ready for the holidays: 'The Nutcracker' returns, 'It's a Wonderful Life' at Virginia Rep, Winter Wondrettes & more

As with so much else last year, Richmond’s holiday theater offerings were largely canceled due to the pandemic.
After a year off — and amid rising COVID-19 case numbers — the performing arts are attempting to get back on their feet and ring in the yuletide for the masked and vaxxed. Without further ado, here’s what Richmond’s stages are offering this holiday season:
‘The Nutcracker’
Richmond Ballet and Richmond Symphony
Can this city even have a holiday season without the Richmond Ballet and the Richmond Symphony staging “The Nutcracker”? Yes, apparently, but that’s no fun.
Last year, with vaccines not yet available, Richmond didn’t hold a “Nutcracker” for the first time in decades. Now, it’s time for the Russian Bear and the Rat King to return to the stage.
Although the “Nutcracker” that artistic director Stoner Winslett choreographed will largely remain the same, some of the visual elements of the show will soon change, says Brett Bonda, the ballet’s managing director.
“This is the last year of the current version of the props and sets, and most of the costumes,” says Bonda of the show that has been lauded by The New York Times. He stresses that the “Nutcracker” Richmond audiences know and love will be otherwise untouched; the “cheese-a-pult” used by the mice during the battle scene will return.
“We are excited to be back on stage, [and] we’re excited that the Richmond Symphony is going to be in the pit playing for us,” Bonda says. “Everyone needs to come to see this production one last time before we premiere something new next year.”
Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” runs Dec. 11-23 at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. For more information, visit richmondballet.com or call (804) 344-0906.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’
Virginia Repertory Theatre
George Bailey, his guardian angel Clarence Odbody and the rest of the gang in Bedford Falls may have burned their way into our collective holiday consciousness, but that’s no reason not to revisit them on stage.
This December, Virginia Rep is staging “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” a reworking of the enduring Jimmy Stewart movie. In this version, six actors portray all the film’s characters as if it was a radio play, including the production of live sound effects.
“It’s a retelling of a Christmas classic, a holiday classic, through how this story could have been told across the nation in 1946. It has that vintage feel,” says director Chelsea Burke. “It’s going to be heartwarming. It’s going to be about coming back together after the country’s had a bit of a rough time.”
Virginia Rep’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” runs Dec. 3-Jan. 2 at the November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St. For more information, visit va-rep.org or call (804) 282-2620.
‘A Christmas Kaddish’
Richmond Triangle Players
If you’ve long craved a queer interpretation of “A Christmas Carol” that incorporates elements of Judaism and witchcraft in the telling, Richmond Triangle Players has just the ticket for you.
Conceived by Lucian Restivo, Levi Meerovich and Nora Ogunleye, “A Christmas Kaddish” is a new original musical that features a mix of classic holiday songs and original numbers. Restivo, who also directs, says the show was originally intended to be a cabaret-style show, but grew into a musical that mixes both camp and dramatic elements.
“It’s a very heartfelt story with some holiday charm,” says Restivo, RTP’s artistic director. “We hope that everyone leaves the theater with a warm heart, with hope for the future.”
Richmond Triangle Player’s “A Christmas Kaddish” runs through Dec. 18 at the Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave. For more information, visit rtriangle.org or call (804) 346-8113.
‘Winter Wonderettes’
Swift Creek Mill Theatre
When Santa goes missing from the Christmas party at Harper’s Hardware of Springfield, Ohio — and with him, the employees’ Christmas bonuses — what are those employees to do? Find out in Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s “Winter Wonderettes,” a light holiday romp with only the faintest whiff of a plot. “Hamlet,” it ain’t.
Instead of dramatic powerlifting, the show’s quartet of actresses run through holiday classics, such as “Run Rudolph Run,” “Jingle Bells” and “Santa Baby,” in the style of a 1960s girl group.
“The harmonies and the music are the star,” says Tom Width, the show’s director and Swift Creek’s artistic director. “As these girls can tell you, these harmonies are very difficult — those close, tight harmonies that take a really good ear.”
“Winter Wonderettes” plays through Jan. 1 at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, 17401 U.S. Route 1, South Chesterfield. For more information, visit swiftcreekmill.com or call (804) 748-5203.
Other holiday offerings:
- “Christmas Eve with C.S. Lewis” — Dec. 3-12 — Dominion Energy Center
- Richmond Symphony’s “A Baroque Holiday” — Dec. 4 — Dominion Energy Center
- “Drifty’s Picture-Perfect Holiday” — Dec. 4-18 — Swift Creek Mill Theatre
- “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” — Dec. 8 — Altria Theater
- Henrico Theatre Company’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — Dec. 10-12 — The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen
- “Christmas in Killarney” — Dec. 22 — Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education
- The Latin Ballet of Virginia’s “Legend of the Poinsettia” — Jan. 6-9, 2022 – The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen
Rich Griset is a Richmond-based journalist who has written for Fortune, Virginia Business and Style Weekly. His Twitter handle is @RichGriset.