Richmond’s stages ready for the holidays: 'The Nutcracker' returns, 'It's a Wonderful Life' at Virginia Rep, Winter Wondrettes & more

As with so much else last year, Richmond’s holiday theater offerings were largely canceled due to the pandemic.

After a year off — and amid rising COVID-19 case numbers — the performing arts are attempting to get back on their feet and ring in the yuletide for the masked and vaxxed. Without further ado, here’s what Richmond’s stages are offering this holiday season:

‘The Nutcracker’

Richmond Ballet and Richmond Symphony

Can this city even have a holiday season without the Richmond Ballet and the Richmond Symphony staging “The Nutcracker”? Yes, apparently, but that’s no fun.

Last year, with vaccines not yet available, Richmond didn’t hold a “Nutcracker” for the first time in decades. Now, it’s time for the Russian Bear and the Rat King to return to the stage.

Although the “Nutcracker” that artistic director Stoner Winslett choreographed will largely remain the same, some of the visual elements of the show will soon change, says Brett Bonda, the ballet’s managing director.