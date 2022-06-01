Richmond SPCA to host block party in honor of 20 year no-kill policy anniversary

To celebrate 20 years of its no-kill humane policy, the Richmond SPCA is hosting a retro themed block party Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Robins-Starr Humane Center, 2519 Hermitage Road.

In Jan. 2002, the Richmond SPCA adopted a no-kill humane policy which CEO, Tamsen Kingry, says has changed the lives of thousands of animals.

"When the Richmond SPCA first made the bold pledge to become a no-kill humane organization back in 2002 it was transformative not just for the Richmond SPCA but for the Animal Welfare Community here locally," Kingry said. "Over the last 20 years we have put in place a number of essential programs and services that have reduced the number of animals becoming homeless in our city by more than 20%. And now in 2022, when dogs and cats do enter our shelter, whether that's the government Animal Control shelter or the Richmond SPCA, 90% fewer homeless animals are losing their lives compared to earlier than 2002."

The block party will have food and beverage trucks, live music from three local bands, a marketplace with over 30 vendors and activities for families and furry friends to participate in.

"Our adoption center will be open on Saturday, so folks are invited and welcomed and encouraged to come into the Humane Center to visit with the animals and see who is available for adoption," Kingry said. "And hopefully they pull on some heartstrings and we make some wonderful matches on the day of the block party."

The retro theme is the early 2000s.

"We're throwing it back 20 years to the year we became no-kill, so the music that will be played will be a throwback to the tunes folks were listening to when we became no-kill," Kingry said.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. All proceeds will go to the shelter, and its fundraising goal is $40,000.

Kingry has worked at the Richmond SPCA since 2002 and has been dedicated to the no-kill policy for her tenure.

"We like to say that love lives at our facility, and this weekend, we will be celebrating that love and two decades of life saving, thanks to the generous support of the greater Richmond community," Kingry said.

For more details about the event visit: richmondspca.org.