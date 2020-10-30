Richmond Symphony announces new executive director: Lacey Huszcza from Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Richmond Symphony has named a new executive director: Lacey Huszcza from the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

That brings two new women to top positions at the symphony. Valentina Peleggi, a native of Italy, assumed the reins this fall as the symphony’s first female music director, taking over for Steven Smith who stepped down in 2019 after almost a decade.

Longtime executive director David Fisk also stepped down in the summer after 18 years with the symphony. He left to head the Charlotte Symphony in North Carolina.

Huszcza, 41, is originally from Cañon City, a small town in Colorado. After college, she moved to Los Angeles for 15 years and landed a role at the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, where she eventually became the associate executive director.

Huszcza spent the past two years in Las Vegas as the executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. She was named one of Musical America’s Top 30 Professionals in 2018 and was recognized by the League of American Orchestras for her efforts to expand the diversity of American orchestras.

“I am thrilled to join the Richmond Symphony,” said Huszcza, who will begin her new role on Dec. 1.