Richmond Symphony announces new executive director: Lacey Huszcza from Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Richmond Symphony has named a new executive director: Lacey Huszcza from the Las Vegas Philharmonic.
That brings two new women to top positions at the symphony. Valentina Peleggi, a native of Italy, assumed the reins this fall as the symphony’s first female music director, taking over for Steven Smith who stepped down in 2019 after almost a decade.
Longtime executive director David Fisk also stepped down in the summer after 18 years with the symphony. He left to head the Charlotte Symphony in North Carolina.
Huszcza, 41, is originally from Cañon City, a small town in Colorado. After college, she moved to Los Angeles for 15 years and landed a role at the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, where she eventually became the associate executive director.
Huszcza spent the past two years in Las Vegas as the executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. She was named one of Musical America’s Top 30 Professionals in 2018 and was recognized by the League of American Orchestras for her efforts to expand the diversity of American orchestras.
“I am thrilled to join the Richmond Symphony,” said Huszcza, who will begin her new role on Dec. 1.
She said she was drawn to the symphony’s “deep and longstanding commitment to truly being a part of the community.” She also said she aims to help create programs and programming authentically reflective of the community. She plans to work on diversity and inclusion, public relevance and building audience.
“Lacey is a terrific communicator and has an exceptional track record in patron development, musical education and community engagement, making her the perfect successor to David Fisk,” said George L. Mahoney, chairman of the Richmond Symphony’s board, in a statement announcing the appointment.
As for teaming up with new female music director Peleggi, Huszcza said, “We have only just begun getting to know one another, but definitely share a similar outlook on the exciting potential for the symphony in Richmond.”
Huszcza said she plans to work with the entire team to help the symphony “grow artistically and provide those artistic programs that help connect, that bring people together, that provide healing and joy. ... This is something we need so badly right now.”
It’s an exciting time for women at the Richmond Symphony, where the majority of the administrative leadership positions are held by women, including Gail Henshaw, director of finance and administration; Jennifer Arnold, director of artistic planning and orchestral operations; Frances Sterling, director of advancement and patron communications; and Kathryn Bishop Pullam, assistant director of advancement.
The Richmond Symphony is currently in the midst of its 2020 to 2021 season and is busy adapting to the coronavirus. The symphony is hosting in-person concerts on a greatly reduced scale with social distance requirements in place at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre.
Normally, the theater seats nearly 1,800 concertgoers, but seats are now limited to 400 per performance to allow 6 feet of distance between seats. Masks are required. Friday evening performances last less than 80 minutes and are presented without intermission. Livestream options are also available for many performances.
With the new capacity guidelines, concerts are nearly selling out, but Sterling said people remain “understandably cautious.” The symphony is seeing a marked interest in the livestream performances and digital activities for families.
“We have had thousands of views of our concerts, more than the true capacity of the theater,” Sterling said.
On Saturday, the Richmond Symphony is hosting its family-friendly Lollipops performance of “Día de los Muertos” with livestream and in-person options. Tickets run $10 to $48. For more information on tickets, visit www. richmondsymphony.com or call (804) 788-1212.
