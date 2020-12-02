Richmond Tacky Lights List 2020

It’s officially tacky lights season, Richmond! It’s that time of year when Richmond homes dress up with over-the-top holiday light displays.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch has been compiling the definitive Tacky Lights tour list for over 30 years.
Tacky Lights are a Richmond tradition that started in 1985 when Richmond DJ Mad Dog Gottlieb booked a WINN Transportation bus for a “tacky lights” tour of 10 to 12 houses. The tour was a huge hit, and in 1989, The Times-Dispatch started compiling a list of Tacky Lights houses. Initially, houses had to have 10,000 lights to make the list. But every year, the displays got bigger. Now, houses must have 40,000 lights to get on the list.
Every year, roughly 50 houses light up for Tacky Lights.
This year, there are a few new additions worth checking out. If you like lights set to holiday music, head to 13389 Slayden Circle in Ashland. This house has been doing an animated light show for over four years, and the display this year features 106,000 individually addressable RGB LED lights, their biggest display yet.
Mechanicsville has several new houses on the tour, including 10256 Radford Mill Terrace, 9410 Apple Blossom Drive and 6962 Cory Lee Court.
In Chesterfield, 5613 Charter Oak Drive has been added to the list for its candy cane lights, a Christmas tree farm and many handmade decorations. And in Chester, 3631 Kiefer Road brings a shot of happiness near Thomas Dale High School with “LOVE” outlined on the roof in lights and lots of silly inflatables.
Here’s where you can find the best and brightest houses, all over town:
West End
1909 Cornell Ave.
1902 Haviland Drive
9213 Holbrook Drive
9625 Peppertree Drive (drive-by only this year)
2503 Pine Grove Drive
8720 River Road
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive (fully lit by Dec. 10)
2300 Wistar Court
2302 Wistar Court
Glen Allen
4710 Croft Circle
1411 Pennsylvania Ave. (no Live Grinch this year)
9716 Wendhurst Drive
Chesterfield
1063 Adkins Road
4424 & 4432 Belmar Dr.
10154 Carol Anne Road
5613 Charter Oak Drive
14337 Clemons Drive
4361 Collingswood Drive
600 Coralview Terrace
12618 Dawnridge Court
15007 Hazelbury Circle
8400 Highland Glen Drive
2308 Krossridge Court
2216 Millcrest Terrace
7519 Nicklaus Circle
12612 Queensgate Road
10212 Ridgerun Road
14609 Standing Oak Court
12630 Spring Run Road
5912 Walking Path Lane
13914 Walnut Creek Road
1315 Walton Creek Drive
4503 Wind Place
City of Richmond
2814 W. Grace St.
1510 Grove Ave.
3209 Hanover Ave.
3307 Kensington Ave.
408 S. Laurel St.
3325 Warner Road
Mechanicsville/ Highland Springs
8602 Anderson Court
9410 Apple Blossom Drive
6962 Cory Lee Court
7396 Kelshire Trace
8124 Kiwi Lane
7267 Marimel Lane
10271 Matthews Grove Lane
236 N. New Ave.
7014 Poteet Lane
10256 Radford Mill Terrace
8265 Soft Wind Court
4233 Spring Run Road
7703 Strath Road (drive-by only this year)
10288 Wanchese Way
Chester
3631 Kiefer Road
Ashland
13404 Dyson Trail Circle
13389 Slayden Circle
Caroline/Doswell
12629 and 12637 Verdon Road
Got a super bright house to suggest for the list? Visit richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights and click the link that begins “Nominate a Home” to find the submission form. Houses must have a minimum of 40,000 lights. Be sure to include a photo, and we’ll be in touch.
For more coverage, go to richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran