Richmond Tacky Lights List 2020

It’s officially tacky lights season, Richmond! It’s that time of year when Richmond homes dress up with over-the-top holiday light displays.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has been compiling the definitive Tacky Lights tour list for over 30 years.

Tacky Lights are a Richmond tradition that started in 1985 when Richmond DJ Mad Dog Gottlieb booked a WINN Transportation bus for a “tacky lights” tour of 10 to 12 houses. The tour was a huge hit, and in 1989, The Times-Dispatch started compiling a list of Tacky Lights houses. Initially, houses had to have 10,000 lights to make the list. But every year, the displays got bigger. Now, houses must have 40,000 lights to get on the list.

Every year, roughly 50 houses light up for Tacky Lights.

This year, there are a few new additions worth checking out. If you like lights set to holiday music, head to 13389 Slayden Circle in Ashland. This house has been doing an animated light show for over four years, and the display this year features 106,000 individually addressable RGB LED lights, their biggest display yet.

Mechanicsville has several new houses on the tour, including 10256 Radford Mill Terrace, 9410 Apple Blossom Drive and 6962 Cory Lee Court.