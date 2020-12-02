 Skip to main content
Richmond Tacky Lights List 2020
3209 Hanover Ave.

This house at 3209 Hanover Ave. in Richmond’s Museum District is a sight o see on the RTD Tacky Lights list. (2018)

 Courtesy of the homeowner

It’s officially tacky lights season, Richmond! It’s that time of year when Richmond homes dress up with over-the-top holiday light displays.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has been compiling the definitive Tacky Lights tour list for over 30 years.

Tacky Lights are a Richmond tradition that started in 1985 when Richmond DJ Mad Dog Gottlieb booked a WINN Transportation bus for a “tacky lights” tour of 10 to 12 houses. The tour was a huge hit, and in 1989, The Times-Dispatch started compiling a list of Tacky Lights houses. Initially, houses had to have 10,000 lights to make the list. But every year, the displays got bigger. Now, houses must have 40,000 lights to get on the list.

Every year, roughly 50 houses light up for Tacky Lights.

This year, there are a few new additions worth checking out. If you like lights set to holiday music, head to 13389 Slayden Circle in Ashland. This house has been doing an animated light show for over four years, and the display this year features 106,000 individually addressable RGB LED lights, their biggest display yet.

Mechanicsville has several new houses on the tour, including 10256 Radford Mill Terrace, 9410 Apple Blossom Drive and 6962 Cory Lee Court.

In Chesterfield, 5613 Charter Oak Drive has been added to the list for its candy cane lights, a Christmas tree farm and many handmade decorations. And in Chester, 3631 Kiefer Road brings a shot of happiness near Thomas Dale High School with “LOVE” outlined on the roof in lights and lots of silly inflatables.

Here’s where you can find the best and brightest houses, all over town:

West End

1909 Cornell Ave.

1902 Haviland Drive

9213 Holbrook Drive

9625 Peppertree Drive (drive-by only this year)

2503 Pine Grove Drive

8720 River Road

2334 Thousand Oaks Drive (fully lit by Dec. 10)

2300 Wistar Court

2302 Wistar Court

Glen Allen

4710 Croft Circle

1411 Pennsylvania Ave. (no Live Grinch this year)

9716 Wendhurst Drive

Chesterfield

1063 Adkins Road

4424 & 4432 Belmar Dr.

10154 Carol Anne Road

5613 Charter Oak Drive

14337 Clemons Drive

4361 Collingswood Drive

600 Coralview Terrace

12618 Dawnridge Court

15007 Hazelbury Circle

8400 Highland Glen Drive

2308 Krossridge Court

2216 Millcrest Terrace

7519 Nicklaus Circle

12612 Queensgate Road

10212 Ridgerun Road

14609 Standing Oak Court

12630 Spring Run Road

5912 Walking Path Lane

13914 Walnut Creek Road

1315 Walton Creek Drive

4503 Wind Place

City of Richmond

2814 W. Grace St.

1510 Grove Ave.

3209 Hanover Ave.

3307 Kensington Ave.

408 S. Laurel St.

3325 Warner Road

Mechanicsville/ Highland Springs

8602 Anderson Court

9410 Apple Blossom Drive

6962 Cory Lee Court

7396 Kelshire Trace

8124 Kiwi Lane

7267 Marimel Lane

10271 Matthews Grove Lane

236 N. New Ave.

7014 Poteet Lane

10256 Radford Mill Terrace

8265 Soft Wind Court

4233 Spring Run Road

7703 Strath Road (drive-by only this year)

10288 Wanchese Way

Chester

3631 Kiefer Road

Ashland

13404 Dyson Trail Circle

13389 Slayden Circle

Caroline/Doswell

12629 and 12637 Verdon Road

Got a super bright house to suggest for the list? Visit richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights and click the link that begins “Nominate a Home” to find the submission form. Houses must have a minimum of 40,000 lights. Be sure to include a photo, and we’ll be in touch.

For more coverage, go to richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

