Richmond Tacky Lights List 2021

Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch pulls together the list of the biggest and brightest holiday displays every year.
West End
11709 Aprilbud Dr.
9604 & 9606 Asbury Court
1909 Cornell Ave.
1902 Haviland Drive
9412 Midvale Road
9625 Peppertree Drive
2503 Pine Grove Drive
8720 River Road
7610 Sweetbriar Road
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive
8402 Weldon Drive
2300 Wistar Court
Glen Allen
4710 Croft Circle
9600 Dove Hollow Lane
9716 Wendhurst Drive
City of Richmond
1510 Grove Ave.
3209 Hanover Ave.
3330 Hanover Ave.
3307 Kensington Ave.
2200 Park Ave.
8304 St. Charles Road
3325 Warner Road
Chesterfield
1063 Adkins Road
4424 & 4432 Belmar Dr.
7302 Buck Rub Lane
10154 Carol Anne Road
5615 Centralia Road
5613 Charter Oak Dr.
600 Coralview Terrace
4300 Courthouse Road
12618 Dawnridge Court
809 Executive Drive
15007 Hazelbury Circle
3650 Hemlock Road
8400 Highland Glen Dr.
2308 Krossridge Court
11001 Long Branch Drive
2216 Millcrest Terrace
7519 Nicklaus Circle
11731 Parrish Creek Lane
12612 Queensgate Road
10212 Ridgerun Road
307 Rossmere Drive
9242 Scott's Bluff Lane
17201 Silver Maple Terrace
14609 Standing Oak Court
12630 Spring Run Road
11919 Swift Crossing Drive
8512 Tallion Way
2330 Wadebridge Road
5912 Walking Path Lane
13914 Walnut Creek Road
1315 Walton Creek Drive
Mechanicsville/ Highland Springs
8602 Anderson Court
9410 Apple Blossom Drive
6962 Cory Lee Court
7396 Kelshire Trace
6444 Little Sorrel Drive
9514 Lyndon Circle
7267 Marimel Lane
10271 Matthews Grove Lane
236 N. New Ave.
7014 Poteet Lane
10256 Radford Mill Terrace
8265 Soft Wind Court
4233 Spring Run Road
4371 Spring Run Road
7703 Strath Road
Ashland
9241 Chotank Trail
13404 Dyson Trail Circle
13389 Slayden Circle
Caroline/Doswell
12629 and 12637 Verdon Road
Is there a house you think should make the Tacky Lights list? Go to richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/ and click on the link to nominate a house for the RTD Tacky Lights List. Houses must have a minimum of 40,000 lights.
For more RTD Tacky Lights coverage, go to https://www.richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/.
