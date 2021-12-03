 Skip to main content
Richmond Tacky Lights List 2021

The Whitlock’s home at 8720 River Road in Henrico County is on the RTD Tacky Lights Tour. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch pulls together the list of the biggest and brightest holiday displays every year.

West End

11709 Aprilbud Dr.

9604 & 9606 Asbury Court

1909 Cornell Ave.

1902 Haviland Drive

9412 Midvale Road

9625 Peppertree Drive

2503 Pine Grove Drive

8720 River Road

7610 Sweetbriar Road

2334 Thousand Oaks Drive

8402 Weldon Drive

2300 Wistar Court

Glen Allen

4710 Croft Circle

9600 Dove Hollow Lane

9716 Wendhurst Drive

City of Richmond

1510 Grove Ave.

3209 Hanover Ave.

3330 Hanover Ave.

3307 Kensington Ave.

2200 Park Ave.

8304 St. Charles Road

3325 Warner Road

Chesterfield

1063 Adkins Road

4424 & 4432 Belmar Dr.

7302 Buck Rub Lane

10154 Carol Anne Road

5615 Centralia Road

5613 Charter Oak Dr.

600 Coralview Terrace

4300 Courthouse Road

12618 Dawnridge Court

809 Executive Drive

15007 Hazelbury Circle

3650 Hemlock Road

8400 Highland Glen Dr.

2308 Krossridge Court

11001 Long Branch Drive

2216 Millcrest Terrace

7519 Nicklaus Circle

11731 Parrish Creek Lane

12612 Queensgate Road

10212 Ridgerun Road

307 Rossmere Drive

9242 Scott's Bluff Lane

17201 Silver Maple Terrace

14609 Standing Oak Court

12630 Spring Run Road

11919 Swift Crossing Drive

8512 Tallion Way

2330 Wadebridge Road

5912 Walking Path Lane

13914 Walnut Creek Road

1315 Walton Creek Drive

Mechanicsville/ Highland Springs

8602 Anderson Court

9410 Apple Blossom Drive

6962 Cory Lee Court

7396 Kelshire Trace

6444 Little Sorrel Drive

9514 Lyndon Circle

7267 Marimel Lane

10271 Matthews Grove Lane

236 N. New Ave.

7014 Poteet Lane

10256 Radford Mill Terrace

8265 Soft Wind Court

4233 Spring Run Road

4371 Spring Run Road

7703 Strath Road

Ashland

9241 Chotank Trail

13404 Dyson Trail Circle

13389 Slayden Circle

Caroline/Doswell

12629 and 12637 Verdon Road

Is there a house you think should make the Tacky Lights list? Go to richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/ and click on the link to nominate a house for the RTD Tacky Lights List. Houses must have a minimum of 40,000 lights.

For more RTD Tacky Lights coverage, go to https://www.richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

