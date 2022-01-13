Richmond theater brightens up the winter season with 'A Doll's House, Part 2' at Virginia Rep, 'Come From Away' at Broadway in Richmond & more

Richmond-area theaters will be brightening the dark days of winter with exciting and fresh productions on stage. From a new take on the Henrik Ibsen play “A Doll’s House, Part 2” at Virginia Rep to “Come From Away,” an inspiring musical based on the Sept. 11 attacks, here’s what we’re looking forward to this season:

‘Murder For Two’

Swift Creek Mill Theatre

Local audiences who love a bit of mystery might already know that Swift Creek Mill is always the place to find a great whodunit. But this winter, with “Murder for Two,” Swift Creek is taking the whodunit in a new direction. With only two actors and one piano, this musical mystery sounds as if it will offer up comedy and intrigue in equal doses.

Director Tom Width says that “the joy in producing and directing ‘Murder for Two’ is that the authors give us lots of latitude as to how it can be done — the characters, the setting, the props can all be interpreted from many points of view. The music is great, and the show is a crazy romp on both sides of the footlights. Oh … and the four-handed piano playing … !”