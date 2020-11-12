Richmond's downtown holiday events this year: Lights, music on Brown’s Island and virtual RVA Illuminates

This year brings a new crop of holiday events to downtown Richmond featuring holiday lights and music, but in a new socially distant way.
For starters, RVA Illuminates – the event that replaced the Grand Illumination – will be all virtual this year. Richmond’s downtown skyline will light up on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ABC Channel 8 with performances and music.
But the first weekend in December will be packed with in-person holiday events on Brown’s Island, the Canal Walk and at The Valentine.
On Friday, Dec. 4, a new Holiday Lights on the Riverfront event will bring Jonathan the Juggler, Espresso-A-Go-Go and Curbside Creations to Brown’s Island from 6 to 8 p.m. Both pedestrian bridges to Brown's Island will be strung with lights. Visitors can take a festive, socially-distanced stroll along the Canal Walk to the Turning Basin where there will also be decorative holiday lights.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, there will be a holiday screening of “Elf” on Brown’s Island for $5. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs and find a socially distant spot on the island to enjoy the movie. Espresso-A-Go-Go and Cool Concessions will be selling hot drinks and ice cream. Gates will open at 5 p.m., movie will start at 6 p.m. Face masks encouraged. Both events are presented by Venture Richmond.
"We are also thrilled to present 'Elf' on Brown’s Island as a great way for people to take in an activity in a socially distanced, safe way, while enjoying the amazing views of the downtown skyline and the James River," said Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond.
On Sunday, Dec. 6, the Valentine will host its first Winter Wander from noon to 4 p.m. with live music in the Valentine Garden, hot beverages and a self-guided walking tour of the historic Court End neighborhood. The event is free, face masks encouraged. The Winter Wander event will replace Court End Christmas at the Valentine.
The Holiday Lights on the Riverfront event will return both Saturdays before Christmas on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 with lights, music and vendors on Brown’s Island to the Turning Basin on the Canal Walk.
"We are putting holiday lights up around Brown’s Island and the Turning Basin for folks to come and enjoy all December long. This is a great way for folks to come check out some lights, do some shopping or eating downtown and enjoy the festive holiday season," Lecky said.
Other holiday events throughout the month include a Christmas tree decorating contest at Main Street Station, a holiday market organized by the Richmond Night Market that will drive visitors to small businesses in the Richmond area, InLight Richmond starting this weekend and the televised-only Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. For more details on these holiday events and more, visit https://venturerichmond.com/news/downtown-richmond-2020-holiday-events/.
