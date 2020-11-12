Richmond's downtown holiday events this year: Lights, music on Brown’s Island and virtual RVA Illuminates

"We are also thrilled to present 'Elf' on Brown’s Island as a great way for people to take in an activity in a socially distanced, safe way, while enjoying the amazing views of the downtown skyline and the James River," said Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, the Valentine will host its first Winter Wander from noon to 4 p.m. with live music in the Valentine Garden, hot beverages and a self-guided walking tour of the historic Court End neighborhood. The event is free, face masks encouraged. The Winter Wander event will replace Court End Christmas at the Valentine.

The Holiday Lights on the Riverfront event will return both Saturdays before Christmas on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 with lights, music and vendors on Brown’s Island to the Turning Basin on the Canal Walk.

"We are putting holiday lights up around Brown’s Island and the Turning Basin for folks to come and enjoy all December long. This is a great way for folks to come check out some lights, do some shopping or eating downtown and enjoy the festive holiday season," Lecky said.