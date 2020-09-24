Richmond's Halloween on Hanover canceled this year due to pandemic

The Fan District Association says there will be no Halloween on Hanover event this year.
The long-running neighborhood tradition typically draws 10,000 to 20,000 people from all over Richmond for trick-or-treating at the elaborately decorated houses on Hanover Avenue in the Fan District.
“The Fan District Association wants to ensure a safe environment for residents on Halloween and shares a concern with many residents that the traditional festivities and distribution of treats make it impossible to avoid close contact between people and maintain social distancing requirements,” the Fan District Association said in a newsletter shared early with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The letter is going out to residents this week.
The association is recommending that no large gatherings take place and that each household determine their own comfort level for handing out treats. It is also asking residents and parents to plan private, small group activities on their porches and in their yards that don’t involve large crowds.
Theodora Miller and her family have been decorating their Hanover Avenue home for the past five years with over-the-top, stage-worthy themed displays. Last year, the house had a Harry Potter theme, before that they've done "The Little Mermaid," "The Wizard of Oz" and "Alice in Wonderland."
"Of course we’re sad. Halloween on Hanover is such a fun and energetic happy moment to bring joy to the community. But first and foremost, we all have to be safe," Miller said. "The pandemic is requiring all of us to make sacrifices. We want to keep everybody safe and healthy and will return next year."
The association is seeking ideas from its members for how to make Halloween 2020 memorable for children in the Fan, whether that's a socially distanced costume parade or a contest for the best decorations.
The neighborhood-led event has been held for over 40 years.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines on Halloween this week, where it said that traditional door to door trick-or-treating could spread the virus and should be avoided. The CDC recommends alternatives such as virtual Halloween costume contests, carving pumpkins or one-way trick or treating where kids pick up goodie bags at the end of a driveway.
The Virginia Department of Health is also discouraging trick-or-treating this year. Traditional trick-or-treating to a large number of houses or visiting multiple neighborhoods where participants go door to door is considered high risk, according to the VDH.
For Halloween festivities this year, everyone should avoid close contact with people who do not live in their household, wear a mask (cloth face covering), and practice social distancing and frequent and proper hand washing. More guidance from VDH on Halloween can be found on its website.
Still, many locals and Richmond-area neighborhoods are looking for safe ways to celebrate the holidays. The Times-Dispatch will share those details as they come available.
