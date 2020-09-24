Richmond's Halloween on Hanover canceled this year due to pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fan District Association says there will be no Halloween on Hanover event this year.

The long-running neighborhood tradition typically draws 10,000 to 20,000 people from all over Richmond for trick-or-treating at the elaborately decorated houses on Hanover Avenue in the Fan District.

“The Fan District Association wants to ensure a safe environment for residents on Halloween and shares a concern with many residents that the traditional festivities and distribution of treats make it impossible to avoid close contact between people and maintain social distancing requirements,” the Fan District Association said in a newsletter shared early with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The letter is going out to residents this week.

The association is recommending that no large gatherings take place and that each household determine their own comfort level for handing out treats. It is also asking residents and parents to plan private, small group activities on their porches and in their yards that don’t involve large crowds.

Theodora Miller and her family have been decorating their Hanover Avenue home for the past five years with over-the-top, stage-worthy themed displays. Last year, the house had a Harry Potter theme, before that they've done "The Little Mermaid," "The Wizard of Oz" and "Alice in Wonderland."