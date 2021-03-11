Riverfront concerts, indoor shows & more: Where to catch live music in Richmond right now

If you’ve been yearning to hear some live music, you’re in luck.
While the bigger venues in Richmond, such as The National, Altria Theater and The Broadberry, have yet to reopen for live music, smaller venues have been bringing the rock for a while now.
The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell has been hosting live concerts since late July. Laurin Willis, Beacon’s theater manager, said it took a while for people to feel comfortable being back in the theater, but now they’re selling at capacity.
“We found a pathway to reopen according to the commonwealth’s guidelines, and we are following that pathway. It isn’t easy, but it’s much easier than watching the building close forever,” Willis said.
Live music venues, like restaurants and bars, were closed in March at the start of the pandemic and didn’t start reopening until the summer. Restaurants like The Camel with live music offerings were able to start opening in June, and concert venues were able to open in July. But many live music venues, such as The Tin Pan, The Broadberry and The National, remained closed because it wasn’t financially feasible to operate at 250 people, or 30% capacity.
According to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s latest restrictions, those limits are still in place for indoor music venues. However, alcohol sales, which were previously cut off at 10 p.m., have now been moved back to midnight.
“I’ve always liked live music. It’s a good way to get your mind off other stuff. It’s a reset,” said David High-tower, 59, a regular concertgoer from Mechanicsville. He’s been to shows at The Beacon, The Camel and to pod-seating concerts at the Bon Secours Training Center during the pandemic.
Going to a live music show during COVID-19 times brings some restrictions. For starters, all concerts are seated to maintain social-distancing guidelines. Masks must be worn at all times when not drinking or eating.
“It’s different,” Hightower said of the necessity to wear masks and be seated socially distanced. But he said he feels safe, whether he’s inside or outside, and keeps going to shows wherever he finds them.
The Beacon has brought touring musicians to its stage, such as singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen and Live Wire, an AC/DC tribute band.
Upcoming shows at The Beacon include Journey tribute band Trial by Fire on March 19, the Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston on March 28, and Bon Jovi tribute band Slippery When Wet on April 2.
Finding a place to watch live music isn’t too tricky. You just have to know where to look.
River City Roll, the Scott’s Addition boutique bowling alley, has been hosting live concerts since June with acoustic sets on its patio. In July, it was able to host indoor seated shows every Friday and Saturday when the 30% indoor occupancy restriction went into effect.
The bowling alley has a large indoor stage across from large garage doors that can be opened for indoor-outdoor shows. There is seating inside around the stage at socially distanced tables, as well as outside on the heated patio.
Typical capacity for River City Roll is around 400, but under the restrictions, music nights are capped at 170. With few competitors, River City Roll representatives said, the Friday and Saturday shows have been packed.
“People are looking for something new or different to do on a Friday or Saturday night. They’re looking for live music in a safe way and have found it with us,” said Heather Nicholas, marketing and events manager for River City Roll. Most of the shows are free, with a few ticketed shows that often sell out because of limited capacity.
Concerts at River City Roll run the gamut from blues and country to Americana and ’80s hair bands. River City Roll also hosts acoustic acts on most Thursday nights and for weekend brunch.
Tang & Biscuit, the social shuffleboard club in Scott’s Addition, has also been hosting live music — four times a week. It has music every Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Saturdays at 2 p.m.
A few of the featured performers include DJ Williams and Friends, up-and-coming solo country music artist Dakota Kensy, and cover band Shades of Gray playing music from the ’70s, ’80s and today.
“The response has been tremendous,” Carrie Dudley, with Tang & Biscuit, said via email. “It’s extremely uplifting to be able to provide a safe environment for our guests to enjoy music.”
The Lilly Pad, the waterfront restaurant at Kingsland Marina on the James River, started its live music concerts this weekend. It plans to host live music every Saturday night with a $5 cover. Located on Osborne Turnpike in Henrico County, The Lilly Pad has a large deck right on the water with the band playing outdoor shows.
The HofGarden has been hosting “Loft Sessions” concerts in its third-floor event space.
With the onset of the pandemic, it updated the space with a bar and a stage for Friday and Saturday live music. The audience is seated with table service. Live music on Fridays is free. On Saturdays, for bigger bands, there sometimes is a $5 to $10 cost.
“People are really grateful to have a place to hear music,” said general manager Ellie Bailey.
As the weather gets warmer, The Hof is planning to open its rooftop bar to live music as well.
“People need to be able to get out and be with their friends. We’re excited to have a large indoor space and to have the safety of the rooftop,” Bailey said.
The Camel has had socially distanced and seated live music events since June. How it works: Tables that seat up to seven people can be reserved for $5 to $105, depending on the band.
“It’s a great deal,” said concertgoer Hightower, who’s been to The Camel often to see bands like the Slack Family Bluegrass Band.
The Camel, which can hold up to 50 seated people per show, often hosts multiple seatings per night for an artist who can sell more than 50 tickets.
“There is definitely a pent-up demand for safe and socially distanced live music,” said Lucas Fritz, co-owner of The Broadberry Entertainment Group.
Other recommended spots to see live music include Main Line Brewery, with its beautiful outdoor stage, on Ownby Lane in Scott’s Addition, and Brambly Park, the urban winery in the northwest corner of Scott’s Addition, which will start hosting outdoor concerts again in the spring.
And start marking your calendar for even more concerts.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones will play a pod-seating show on Brown’s Island, courtesy of The Broadberry Group, on Saturday, May 29. Tickets to that performance sold out within two hours. The Broadberry expects to bring more pod-seating concerts to Brown’s Island this summer, although it can’t say yet the exact number.
“We do not have an exact estimate for number of pod-seating concerts we intend to host but anticipate running the series from May through the fall as artist touring schedules demand,” Fritz said via email.
Other spring and summer concerts will be announced soon.
Under Northam’s latest restrictions, the capacity for outdoor concerts was raised to 1,000 people, or 30%, whichever is lower. Those rules went into effect March 1 and are planned to be in place for at least a month, with loosening of restrictions to continue if positive trends carry on.
Innsbrook After Hours had to cancel its entire season in 2020, but it is planning live music this year.
“We are encouraged by Gov. Northam’s easing of restrictions … and we are hopeful that the state will be able hit the next benchmarks for opening. We’re working through all of our plans for a safe reopening and can’t wait to present live music this summer,” IAH’s Larry Creeger said via email. “We plan to have more tangible information later this month. Be assured; we will have live concerts soon.”
