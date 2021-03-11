Riverfront concerts, indoor shows & more: Where to catch live music in Richmond right now

“The response has been tremendous,” Carrie Dudley, with Tang & Biscuit, said via email. “It’s extremely uplifting to be able to provide a safe environment for our guests to enjoy music.”

The Lilly Pad, the waterfront restaurant at Kingsland Marina on the James River, started its live music concerts this weekend. It plans to host live music every Saturday night with a $5 cover. Located on Osborne Turnpike in Henrico County, The Lilly Pad has a large deck right on the water with the band playing outdoor shows.

The HofGarden has been hosting “Loft Sessions” concerts in its third-floor event space.

With the onset of the pandemic, it updated the space with a bar and a stage for Friday and Saturday live music. The audience is seated with table service. Live music on Fridays is free. On Saturdays, for bigger bands, there sometimes is a $5 to $10 cost.

“People are really grateful to have a place to hear music,” said general manager Ellie Bailey.

As the weather gets warmer, The Hof is planning to open its rooftop bar to live music as well.

“People need to be able to get out and be with their friends. We’re excited to have a large indoor space and to have the safety of the rooftop,” Bailey said.