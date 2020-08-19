RVA Black Farmer's Market celebrates community and taking care of each other select Saturdays through November

When the pandemic started in March, Navi Johnson and her family were busy putting in a garden behind her mother’s house in Church Hill. They planted okra, cucumber, squash, kale, cabbage and tomatoes into the three raised beds, filling up the entire backyard.

“As it grew and progressed, I started to notice that more African Americans were growing gardens after the pandemic. It seemed to spike during the protests and riots, when stores were looted or had to close early. It seemed like people were learning how to be self-sufficient,” Johnson said.

“I thought, Let’s celebrate it. Pool our resources together and put it in one place so that we can take care of one another,” she added.

And that’s how the RVA Black Farmer’s Market was born.

Last Saturday, the RVA Black Farmer’s Market had its first public market in the pouring rain. Roughly 10 local vendors brought kale, mint, basil, squash and tomatoes and people showed up in the driving rain to support them.

“We had so much success, we decided to have another one this Saturday,” Johnson said.