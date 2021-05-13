RVA CALENDAR: Arts on the Lawn, Desiree Roots, Latin Ballet Mistica

Desiree Roots will perform an outdoor jazz concert at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Saturday.

Saturday

Arts on the Lawn: More than 50 local artists and creators will feature their paintings, photography, pottery, fiber art, handmade jewelry, woodwork and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hermitage Richmond, 1600 Westwood Ave. www.facebook.com/events/898696260910223/.

Bobby Baine: Baine plays an acoustic mix of classic and contemporary rock, country, alternative and pop hits, starting at 4 p.m. at Hardywood West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. (804) 418-3548 or hardywood.com.

Desiree Roots: Take in an outdoor jazz concert with Desiree Roots and pod seating at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road. Concerts at 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. $20-$30. www.artsglenallen.com

Latin Ballet Mistica: The Latin Ballet of Virginia performs outdoors at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, River City Poets shares spoken word readings, 2-3:30 p.m. on the Flagler Garden Lawn, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$14. (804) 262-9887 or www. lewisginter.org.