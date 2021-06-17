RVA CALENDAR: City pools open, RVA Black Farmers Market, Keg 'n' Oyster Fest & Pollinator Path

Friday

Kip Moore: The Georgia native brings his brand of country music to After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park. 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) at 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell. $26 to $99. AfterHoursConcertSeries.com or (800) 514-3849

Saturday

RVA Black Farmers Market: Shop from Black farmers and vendors at 1700 Blair St. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free entry; pay as you go. Facebook.com/rvablackfarmers market

City pools open: Time to make a splash as Richmond’s city pools open for the summer. On weekdays, the outdoor pools are open from 1 to 8 p.m., with free swim from 1 to 4:30 p.m., family time from 5 to 7 p.m. and adult swim from 7 to 8 p.m. Weekend hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For a list of pools, visit RVA.gov/parks-recreation/aquatics.

Sunday

Keg ’n’ Oyster Fest: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s popular oyster-and-beer festival is back for Father’s Day. Noon to 6 p.m. at Hardywood West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. Free entry; pay as you go. Hardywood.com or (804) 418-3548

Monday