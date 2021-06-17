 Skip to main content
RVA CALENDAR: City pools open, RVA Black Farmers Market, Keg 'n' Oyster Fest & Pollinator Path
Friday

Kip Moore: The Georgia native brings his brand of country music to After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park. 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) at 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell. $26 to $99. AfterHoursConcertSeries.com or (800) 514-3849

Saturday

RVA Black Farmers Market: Shop from Black farmers and vendors at 1700 Blair St. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free entry; pay as you go. Facebook.com/rvablackfarmers market

City pools open: Time to make a splash as Richmond’s city pools open for the summer. On weekdays, the outdoor pools are open from 1 to 8 p.m., with free swim from 1 to 4:30 p.m., family time from 5 to 7 p.m. and adult swim from 7 to 8 p.m. Weekend hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For a list of pools, visit RVA.gov/parks-recreation/aquatics.

Sunday

Keg ’n’ Oyster Fest: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s popular oyster-and-beer festival is back for Father’s Day. Noon to 6 p.m. at Hardywood West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. Free entry; pay as you go. Hardywood.com or (804) 418-3548

Monday

Pollinator Path: Explore the Pollinator Path at Maymont’s Children’s Farm to learn about the role that pollinators play and what each of us can do in our own backyard to protect natural resources. Scannable QR codes will provide information about activities for children to do at the park. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1001 Spottswood Road. Free. Through June 27. Facebook.com/BumbleeJamboree

