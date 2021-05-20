RVA CALENDAR: Fan Arts Stroll, Richmond Ballet Studio Series and Menuhin closing concert

Thursday

Fan Arts Stroll: Walk along the 2000-2500 blocks of Hanover and Grove avenues and the 200 blocks of Meadow and Robinson streets to take in visual art, listen to musicians and see Jonathan the Juggler, plus food trucks. 4-8 p.m. www.facebook.com/events/138595694868225. Repeats Friday.

Richmond Flying Squirrels: The Squirrels are back in town with fireworks after the game Thursday. Games through Sunday; times vary. 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $8-$15. (804) 359-3866.

Richmond Ballet Studio Series: Performances feature Alvin Ailey-trained Levi Marsman (far left) making his Richmond Ballet choreographic debut plus Carmen de Lavallade and George Balanchine’s “Who Cares?” Through Sunday; times vary. Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre, 407 E. Canal St. $25 in person, $20 virtual. www.richmondballet.com or (804) 344-0906.

Friday

K95 New Faces of Country at After Hours: Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell, Laine Hardy and Chris Bandi perform. 6 p.m. (door open at 5) at After Hours at The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $21-$79. www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or (800) 514-3849.

Saturday