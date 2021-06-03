 Skip to main content
RVA CALENDAR: Fireworks and Flying Squirrels, Movies on The Pad, Lettuce at Lickinghole
RVA CALENDAR: Fireworks and Flying Squirrels, Movies on The Pad, Lettuce at Lickinghole

Thursday

Flying Squirrels: Fireworks will follow the baseball game, which starts at 6:35 p.m. Games continue through Sunday. 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. (894) 359-FUNN (3866). $8-$15. SquirrelsBaseball.com

Friday

Movies on The Pad: Free screening of “Jumanji” at West Broad Village. Bring a blanket or folding chairs; popcorn is free. Event starts at 8:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 9. 2301 Old Brick Road, Glen Allen. You can reserve a spot at Eventbrite.com/e/movies-on-the-pad- tickets-155873472753.

Saturday

Funk at the farm: Funk band Lettuce performs at Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery. Doors open at 7 p.m., with show at 8. 4100 Knolls Point Drive, Goochland. $55. LickingholeCreek.com or (619) 339-2472

Wednesday

The Oasis High Noon Concerts: Stop by the Valentine for a midday, socially distanced concert every Wednesday from June through August. Free. Noon at 1015 E. Clay St. TheValentine.org or (804) 649-0711

