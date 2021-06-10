RVA CALENDAR: Flowers After 5, Brambly Park After Dark, Cars & Corks

Thursday
Flowers After 5: Abram’s Bridge, a Bruce Springsteen cover band, will perform at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Bloemendaal House, while Andrew McCarty will play piano jazz at the Luck Garden with Allen Cole on clarinet. 5 to 9 p.m. at 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$14; free for members. LewisGinter.org or (804) 262-9887.
Friday
Comedian Adam Ray: Performs at the Sandman Comedy Club in downtown Richmond, 401 E. Grace St. Through Saturday; times vary. $20. SandmanComedyClub.com or (804) 562-5482.
Brambly Park After Dark: Concerts every Friday and Saturday night in June. Singer-songwriter Tyler Meacham takes the stage at 9 p.m. Friday; tickets are $30 to $90 for two to six people. On Saturday, Rebekah Rafferty and The Wakes perform at 9 p.m.; tickets are $20 to $60 for two to six people. 1708 Belleville St. BramblyPark.com or (804) 406-5611.
Richmond Art Garage: Opening event for show by Larry Goode, an Austin, Texas-based mixed-media artist. There will be jazz and drink service from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; on Saturday, there will be an artist talk at 2 p.m. and the Art for the Journey art bus from noon to 5 p.m. 205 W. Brookland Park Blvd. Free. Richmond ArtGarage.com or (804) 340-6155.
Saturday
Cars & Corks: Classic cars, live music, food trucks and beverages, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maymont, 1700 Hampton St. $5-$10. Maymont.org or (804) 358-7166.
Monday
Mentalist Doc Volz: Performs magic and mentalism at the Firehouse Theatre, 7:30 p.m. at 1609 W. Broad St. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. FirehouseTheatre.org or (804) 355-2001.