RVA CALENDAR: Flying Squirrels & Fireworks, Tracy Lawrence concert & Mending Walls themed 5K

Trouble in Tahiti: Virginia Opera performs a free performance of Leonard Bernstein’s one-act opera, 4 p.m. at Dogwood Dell, adjacent to 1300 Blanton Ave. All reservations are taken. vaopera.org.

Sunday

Drive in Drag: Swing by Diversity Richmond for a drive-in drag show. 6 and 8 p.m. at 1407 Sherwood Ave. $10. (804) 353-8890 or http://diversityrichmond.org.

Tuesday

Flying Squirrels: Baseball is back in town with fireworks on opening day. Live entertainment normally held on the field between half-innings will not be happening, at least to start the season. But The Diamond’s videoboard will show contests, entertainment involving fans, and amusement. Masks required unless eating or drinking. 6:35 p.m. Tuesday (sold out), Wednesday, Thursday at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. (894) 359-FUNN (3866). $8-$15. www.squirrelsbaseball.com.

Wednesday