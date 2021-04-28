RVA CALENDAR: Flying Squirrels & Fireworks, Tracy Lawrence concert & Mending Walls themed 5K

Thursday
“4000 Days” at Richmond Triangle Players: Virginia premiere of Peter Quilter’s play about memory loss, hopes, dreams and the desire to live. Seating will be limited to 27 people per performance in 14 socially distanced seating groups. Through May 22; times vary. $35 in-person or $25 for streaming. 1300 Altamont Ave. (804) 346-8113 or www.rtriangle.org.
Friday
Antiques at Hanover Tavern: A traditional antiques show and sale to benefit Historic Hanover Tavern. True period antiques, including furniture, ceramics, silver, pottery and more, will be featured. 5-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road. Masks are required. $9-$40. (804) 537-5050 or hanovertavern.org.
Tracy Lawrence: Country singer Tracy Lawrence performs with special guests Homegrown and Faron Hamblin at Richmond Harley-Davidson. 5:30 p.m. at 12200 Harley Club Drive, Ashland. $30. www.myticketstobuy.com/event/1662.
Saturday
Mending Walls-themed 5K: Run, walk or stroll a Mending Walls-themed 5K curated by Richmond muralist and artist Hamilton Glass. Route begins and ends at Gallery 5. No set start time for social distancing. Gallery 5, 200 W. Marshall St., will be open noon-10 p.m. $5-$10. (804) 678-8863 or gallery5arts.org.
Trouble in Tahiti: Virginia Opera performs a free performance of Leonard Bernstein’s one-act opera, 4 p.m. at Dogwood Dell, adjacent to 1300 Blanton Ave. All reservations are taken. vaopera.org.
Sunday
Drive in Drag: Swing by Diversity Richmond for a drive-in drag show. 6 and 8 p.m. at 1407 Sherwood Ave. $10. (804) 353-8890 or http://diversityrichmond.org.
Tuesday
Flying Squirrels: Baseball is back in town with fireworks on opening day. Live entertainment normally held on the field between half-innings will not be happening, at least to start the season. But The Diamond’s videoboard will show contests, entertainment involving fans, and amusement. Masks required unless eating or drinking. 6:35 p.m. Tuesday (sold out), Wednesday, Thursday at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. (894) 359-FUNN (3866). $8-$15. www.squirrelsbaseball.com.
Wednesday
“Breathing Spaces: Parks & Recreation in Richmond”: New exhibit at the Valentine explores the past, present and future of Richmond’s parks and greenspaces. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday at 1015 E. Clay St. $8-$10; free for children younger than 18 and members. (804) 649-0711 or thevalentine.org. Through Jan. 30, 2022.