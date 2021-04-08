RVA CALENDAR: Live music at River City Roll, Tang & Biscuit, Brambly Park & Main Line Brewery

Day of Remembrance at the Virginia Holocaust Museum: Virtual ceremony to honor the victims of the Holocaust. The program will feature speakers, awards, a musical selection and the lighting of Holocaust memorial candles. Survivor families will light six candles to signify the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. 3 p.m. Free. To register for the event, visit https://www.vaholocaust.org/yom-hashoah-2021.