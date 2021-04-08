RVA CALENDAR: Live music at River City Roll, Tang & Biscuit, Brambly Park & Main Line Brewery

Thursday
River City Roll: Singer-songwriter Morgan Wade performs at River City Roll. 8 p.m. at 939 Myers St. $30-$120 (sold out). (804) 331-0416 or www.rivercityroll.com.
Tang & Biscuit: Singer-musician Jaycie Cuprill performs, 7 p.m. at Tang & Biscuit, 3406 W. Moore St. Free. (804) 362-8264 or https:// tangandbiscuit.com/.
“The Dentist”: An outdoor performance from VCU Arts Theatre of a comedic tale of love and vengeance. 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VCU’s Park Plaza, 900 Park Ave. Tickets are free and require a reservation (sold out). (804) 828-6026.
Friday
Brambly Park: Richmond rock band Villages performs at Brambly Park. 8 p.m. at 1708 Belleville St. Free. https://www.bramblypark.com or (804) 406-5611.
“Fires in the Mirror”: Anna Deavere Smith’s play about the violent race riots in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood in 1991, at Firehouse Theatre, 1609 W. Broad St. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $33. www.firehousetheatre.org or (804) 355-2001.
Saturday
“The Goonies” at The Byrd: Catch a screening of “The Goonies” at The Byrd with Bob Gulledge on the Mighty Wurlitzer organ. Seating limited to 75 people. 10 a.m. at 2908 W. Cary St. $10. (804) 353-9911 or https://byrdtheatre.org/.
Litz: Power funk band performs, 10 p.m. at The Camel, 1621 W. Broad St. $60-$105 for four- to seven-seat table. www.thecamel.org or (804) 353-4901.
Main Line Brewery: McHale & Justina play folk music covers and originals at Main Line Brewery, 1603 Ownby Lane. 5-8 p.m. Free. (804) 387-9670 or https://mainlinerva.com/.
South of the James Market: Shop from local farmers and vendors at Bryan Park, 4308 Hermitage Road. 9 a.m.-noon. https://www.growrva.com/.
Satisfaction: International Rolling Stones Show, 7:30 p.m. at The Beacon Theatre, 401 N. Main St., Hopewell. $23-$28. (804) 446-3457 or https://thebeacontheatreva.com.
Sunday
Day of Remembrance at the Virginia Holocaust Museum: Virtual ceremony to honor the victims of the Holocaust. The program will feature speakers, awards, a musical selection and the lighting of Holocaust memorial candles. Survivor families will light six candles to signify the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. 3 p.m. Free. To register for the event, visit https://www.vaholocaust.org/yom-hashoah-2021.
