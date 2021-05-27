RVA CALENDAR: Memorial Day Ceremony, High Noon Concerts & Main Line Brewery

Thursday

“Walled-In”: MAGA collides with Henry David Thoreau in this dark comedy, political satire from playwright Andrew Gall. Times vary at Firehouse Theatre, 1609 W. Broad St. $33 in-person and livestream. www.firehousetheatre.org or (804) 355-2001. Through June 26.

Friday

Friday Cheers: The Art of Noise plays a sold-out concert, 6-9:30 p.m. on Brown’s Island, www.venturerichmond.com.

Saturday

WKNDR: Richmond band blends classical flute with guitar for “alternafolkrock,” performing 2 p.m. at Main Line Brewery, 1603 Ownby Lane. Free to attend; pay as you go. https://www.facebook.com/events/298879795273028.

Monday

Memorial Day Ceremony: The Virginia War Memorial will host a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring Virginia’s men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. armed forces, with guest speakers and patriotic music. Free, but registration is required for in-person attendance. 11 a.m. at 621 S. Belvidere St. https://vawarmemorial.org/events/memorialday2021/