RVA CALENDAR: Movies in the Park, Full Moon Fever on Brown's Island, and The Oasis at the Valentine
Oasis performance

Catch a special Sunday session of The Oasis, a concert series usually held Wednesdays at the Valentine’s garden.

 The Valentine

Friday

Movies in the Park: The free outdoor movie series at Byrd Park kicks off Friday with “The Goonies.” 8:30 p.m. (or when it gets dark) at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. (804) 646-5733 or TinyURL.com/MoviesInTheParkRVA

Hill of Heroes: On the hillside along the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial, 12,000 flags will be placed to honor the nearly 12,000 Virginians killed in service to the country from World War II through the present day. On view through July 9 at 621 S. Belvidere St. (804) 786-2060 or VaWarmemorial.org

Saturday

Full Moon Fever: Richmond’s own Tom Petty tribute band performs at Brown’s Island. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Tickets can be purchased individually or in four-person pods for $24.99 to $159.99. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with music at 7 p.m., at 500 Tredegar St. (804) 353-1888 or TheBroadberry.com

Sunday

Summer Sunday Re-enactments: Watch Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” speech. $10-$12. 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s Church, 2401 E. Broad St., every Sunday through Sept. 5. (804) 648-5015 or HistoricStJohnsChurch.org

The Oasis at the Valentine: Enjoy a special weekend edition of the typical Wednesday concert series in the Valentine’s garden, with alternative music from Calvin Presents and Sam Reed. Smoothies and salads for sale from Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar & Cafe. Free. 2:30-4 p.m. at the Valentine, 1015 E. Clay St. (804) 649-0711 or TheValentine.org

