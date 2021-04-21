RVA CALENDAR: Ode to Bluegrass, Family Night in the Outfield & Porch Plays

Thursday

Food Truck Rally at The Diamond: Food trucks every Thursday at The Diamond. Trucks change weekly; check website for details. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. https://rivercityfestivals.com

Friday

Porch Plays: 5th Wall Theatre is taking theater al fresco on the porch featuring small selections from a variety of plays, such as Shakespeare’s “Two Gentlemen of Verona” and Dorothy Parker’s “The Waltz.” Seating will be available on the sidewalk in front of the home, or across the street at Lombardy Park sidewalk. Bring a chair, a mask and refreshments. 5:30-6:15 p.m. at 1517 Hanover Ave. Free; donations are encouraged. https://www.facebook.com/events/739229856740384/

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Check out art galleries, artisans, outdoor dining and more the fourth Friday of every month in Ashland, 5-7 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/ashlandfourthfridays/

Saturday

Spring Ode to Bluegrass: Hardywood’s annual bluegrass festival, 1-8 p.m. at Hardywood Park West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. hardywood.com or (804) 418-3548.