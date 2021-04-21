 Skip to main content
RVA CALENDAR: Ode to Bluegrass, Family Night in the Outfield & Porch Plays
RVA CALENDAR: Ode to Bluegrass, Family Night in the Outfield & Porch Plays

Food Truck Rally at the Diamond

A food truck rally

will be at The Diamond.

 River City Festivals

Thursday

Food Truck Rally at The Diamond: Food trucks every Thursday at The Diamond. Trucks change weekly; check website for details. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. https://rivercityfestivals.com

Friday

Porch Plays: 5th Wall Theatre is taking theater al fresco on the porch featuring small selections from a variety of plays, such as Shakespeare’s “Two Gentlemen of Verona” and Dorothy Parker’s “The Waltz.” Seating will be available on the sidewalk in front of the home, or across the street at Lombardy Park sidewalk. Bring a chair, a mask and refreshments. 5:30-6:15 p.m. at 1517 Hanover Ave. Free; donations are encouraged. https://www.facebook.com/events/739229856740384/

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Check out art galleries, artisans, outdoor dining and more the fourth Friday of every month in Ashland, 5-7 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/ashlandfourthfridays/

Saturday

Spring Ode to Bluegrass: Hardywood’s annual bluegrass festival, 1-8 p.m. at Hardywood Park West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. hardywood.com or (804) 418-3548.

Family Night in the Outfield: Head to The Diamond’s outfield with your family for a boxed dinner and screening of “Trolls World Tour.” Bring a blanket and pillows for seating. The event is a fundraiser for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls. $120 for four-person pod, $240 for eight-person pod; advance tickets only. 5:30-8 p.m. at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. vhbg.org/events/family-night-in-the-outfield

Sunday

Carytown Spring Artisan Market: Shop handmade gifts and goods from Virginia artists, while enjoying food trucks and craft beverages. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Ave. https://www.facebook.com/events/418629859564639

