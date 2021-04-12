RVA Calendar: Rooftop concert at Starr Hill, Powhatan Seafood Festival & drag brunch at Tang & Biscuit

Thursday

Sunset Solo Series: Rooftop concert from The Folly Acoustic with Jordan Lette, 6:30 p.m. at Starr Hill Richmond Beer Hall & Rooftop. 3406 W. Leigh St. Free. (804) 912-1794 or https://starrhill.com/richmond.

Saturday

Anniversary Celebration at Crazy Rooster Brewing: Powhatan County brewery celebrates its first-year anniversary with music and beers with an outdoor party on the upper parking lot of the brewery. 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at 1568 Oakbridge Drive. Free to attend; pay as you go. (804) 464-2958 or http://www.crazyroosterbrewing.com.

Pop-Up Market at The Diamond: Food, beer and wine, artisans and craftmakers every Saturday at The Diamond. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free entry; pay as you go. See the vendors at https://rivercityfestivals.com/popup-market.

Geek RVA: Smashing Pumpkins & Radiohead tribute band, 8 p.m. at River City Roll, 939 Myers St. Free. (804) 331-0416 or www.rivercityroll.com.

Powhatan Seafood Festival: Fried fish, spiced shrimp and more with music from Patsy & The Country Classics, 4-10 p.m. at 4140 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan. $25. (804) 598-2809.