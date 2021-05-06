RVA Calendar: Three Sheets to the Wind, Cap 2 Cap Bike Ride & RVA Big Market

Friday

Three Sheets to the Wind: Maymont kicks off the summer early with a sold-out concert from Richmond’s favorite yacht rock group. 6-10 p.m. at 1700 Hampton St. maymont.org or (804) 358-7166.

Natural Bridge exhibit at the VMFA: “Virginia Arcadia: The Natural Bridge in American Art,” an exploration of the artistic portrayal of the natural landmark, is on display at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400. Through Aug. 1.

Dominion Energy Cap 2 Cap Bike Ride: Annual bike ride in support of the Virginia Capital Trail, a multiuse 51.7-mile paved trail between Richmond and Williamsburg. This year, there are no official routes — riders choose their own starting/ending locations — but they do offer some great sample itineraries. Ride through Sunday. $45-$70. https://www.facebook.com/vacap2cap.

Coffee Break Concerts: Richmond Symphony at Ironclad Coffee Roasters, 11:30 a.m. at 1805 E. Grace St. Free. www.richmondsymphony.com.

Saturday