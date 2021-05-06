RVA Calendar: Three Sheets to the Wind, Cap 2 Cap Bike Ride & RVA Big Market

Friday
Three Sheets to the Wind: Maymont kicks off the summer early with a sold-out concert from Richmond’s favorite yacht rock group. 6-10 p.m. at 1700 Hampton St. maymont.org or (804) 358-7166.
Natural Bridge exhibit at the VMFA: “Virginia Arcadia: The Natural Bridge in American Art,” an exploration of the artistic portrayal of the natural landmark, is on display at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400. Through Aug. 1.
Dominion Energy Cap 2 Cap Bike Ride: Annual bike ride in support of the Virginia Capital Trail, a multiuse 51.7-mile paved trail between Richmond and Williamsburg. This year, there are no official routes — riders choose their own starting/ending locations — but they do offer some great sample itineraries. Ride through Sunday. $45-$70. https://www.facebook.com/vacap2cap.
Coffee Break Concerts: Richmond Symphony at Ironclad Coffee Roasters, 11:30 a.m. at 1805 E. Grace St. Free. www.richmondsymphony.com.
Saturday
RVA Big Market: Formerly known as South of the James Market, the popular Saturday morning farmers market has made Bryan Park its permanent home with a new name: the RVA Big Market. 8 a.m.-noon at Bryan Park, 4308 Hermitage Road. https://www.facebook.com/RVABIGMKT. Through October.
Lickinghole Creek presents Suggesting Rhythm: Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery will recreate the historic 1977 Grateful Dead show from Cornell University-Barton Hall at the farmhouse brewery in Goochland. Lickinghole will also release its Hazy Summer Home IPA. 5 p.m. at 4100 Knolls Point Drive, Goochland. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. www.lickingholecreek.com or (619) 339-2472.
Jamestown Day: Family-friendly interpretive programs, military salutes, maritime demonstrations, accompanied by special Indigenous Arts Day activities at the Jamestown Settlement to commemorate the 414th anniversary of the 1607 founding of Jamestown. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 2110 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg. $9-$18. http://www.jyfmuseums.org/ or (757) 253-4838.
Tuesday
Community Yoga at Maymont: Community yoga Tuesday nights at Maymont, 6 p.m. Children’s Farm entrance, 1001 Spottswood Road. www.facebook.com/onedropyoga. Bring your own mat; pay what you can. Through Sept. 28.