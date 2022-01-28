RVA photographers take a fresh look at Oregon Hill, the Fan & Church Hill in new show at Art Works

Invite any number of photographers to visit the same place, and chances are they won’t see the same thing. That’s the beauty of different perspectives, and it’s essentially the idea behind “Richmond Reframed,” a new exhibition at Art Works from members of RVA Photographers Collective. Members of the group fanned out across the area over the past year, visiting the same locations but coming back with uncommon pictures.
“The beautiful thing about it is, during the pandemic, this got us all out in a safe way to create and be creative,” said Janneke Kotte, a member of the group and the primary organizer of the exhibition. “What I love about what has been chosen for the photographs, you don’t think they’re Richmond. They’re just so aesthetic. You’re seeing parts of Richmond I don’t think people realize are there.”
“Richmond Reframed,” which features about two dozen photographs representing the work of 18 photographers, opened this weekend, and continues through Feb. 19 at Art Works, 320 Hull St. on Richmond’s South Side.
The RVA Photographers Collective came into existence in January 2021, conceived by photographer Adam Lewis who was wanting to stretch his creative muscles a bit.
“People like me who shoot a lot have a tendency to go to the same places over and over again,” said Lewis, who is an avid photographer but has a day job as a data scientist for a bank. “I think the idea came a little bit out of that, just the desire to pick some different places to shoot.”
While going to different places, he also liked the notion of learning from other photographers, so he created a Facebook page and Instagram account for RVA Photographers Collective and invited photographers to join. His proposal? Each photographer would visit the same neighborhood or general area on their own over a couple of weeks and then put together a photo essay to share online with the group.
“That way you could compare and contrast what the photographers were looking at, what time of day they shot, what they saw and, hopefully, learn a little something,” Lewis said. “Then, the next time you go out, you think about things a little differently.”
They’ve photographed places such as Oregon Hill, the Fan, Shockoe Slip, Manchester, Church Hill and the James River Park System, all while the Facebook group has swelled to more than 100 members. The group includes a wide range of skill levels and styles, Lewis said.
“I think most of us would probably be called ‘enthusiasts,’” said Lewis, who photographs things such as family and school portraits, as well as an occasional wedding, in addition to landscapes and cityscapes. “Others do similar work. Some are semi-professionals. But I’d call us ‘enthusiasts’ for sure. We enjoy going out and taking pictures.”
Most use digital, though some prefer film. Some shoot black-and-white.
“Everybody has a certain thing, a certain trademark view,” said Susan Rivers, a member of the collective who has two photographs in the show and is a documentarist whose career includes stints in corporate communications and as an editor for The Wall Street Journal. “Some people love to take [pictures of] architectural detail; that’s something I really enjoy. One of our exhibitors is just fantastic at night photography and gets really dramatic scenes, and someone else is very, very good with reflections.
“So, you get the full spectrum of how the city moves, how it breathes, how it vibrates. It’s personally expanding, but at the same time, it’s almost like a community service.”
Rivers’ two photos in the show are of a man on the pedestal of the Lee statue on Monument Avenue — before it was removed — and one from a shop window in Carytown.
Another member of the collective, Perry Matthews, has a photograph in the show of a door in Jackson Ward with a Black Lives Matter poster on it.
“It just kind of spoke to me and turned out pretty nice,” Matthews said.
Photography has become a bit more than a hobby for Matthews, a risk manager at a financial services firm who enjoys shooting architectural abstracts and other objects and sells an occasional picture. Being a member of the collective’s theme approach has served as “good motivation to go out and reexamine Richmond,” Matthews said.
A year on, founder Lewis said, the collective seems to have evolved into a friendly group that is serving its original purpose, which, he said, is “to encourage people to get out and learn.”
The regular, theme-oriented projects seem like “a natural sort of thing to do,” Lewis said, but he hadn’t really heard of it in action elsewhere — until the RVA Photographers Collective got going. Now, a friend of his is trying to establish something similar in Maine. Another group with the same concept is forming in Charlottesville, he said.
“Interesting to see the idea spread,” Lewis said.
(804) 649-6639