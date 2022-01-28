RVA photographers take a fresh look at Oregon Hill, the Fan & Church Hill in new show at Art Works

“People like me who shoot a lot have a tendency to go to the same places over and over again,” said Lewis, who is an avid photographer but has a day job as a data scientist for a bank. “I think the idea came a little bit out of that, just the desire to pick some different places to shoot.”

While going to different places, he also liked the notion of learning from other photographers, so he created a Facebook page and Instagram account for RVA Photographers Collective and invited photographers to join. His proposal? Each photographer would visit the same neighborhood or general area on their own over a couple of weeks and then put together a photo essay to share online with the group.

“That way you could compare and contrast what the photographers were looking at, what time of day they shot, what they saw and, hopefully, learn a little something,” Lewis said. “Then, the next time you go out, you think about things a little differently.”