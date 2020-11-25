Sandman Comedy Club opening mid-January in downtown Richmond

Michael "Sandman" Sands and his wife, Carrie, recalled that their first date years ago was to a comedy club, a small place in Madison, Wis., called Comedy On State that, to their knowledge, is still around.
Don't ask them who was on stage - neither of the lovebirds could tell you - though ask Michael Sands what his lovely date was wearing that night and he's chock full of details.
Wisconsin natives and Richmond-area newcomers, the Sands are the duo behind Sandman Comedy Club at 401 E. Grace St. in downtown Richmond, scheduled to open in mid-January. They're bringing their love of stand-up comedy to Richmond and will feature both national headliners (think comedians you've seen on HBO, "Comedy Central" and "Saturday Night Live") as well as homegrown talent from all around Virginia.
"The people we bring in, people will recognize them," from television specials or movies, Michael Sands said as the couple sat inside the empty club. Colored lights illuminated the stage and a large marquee lit up the bar.
"We want to bring in some pretty big names, but we also want to use the Virginia community," he said, explaining that Virginia-based comedians will emcee the shows each week, as well as perform as feature acts for headliners when possible. "There are some really good comedians in Virginia [and] our goal is to work with them as much as we can."
The venue - which most recently housed Charlottesville-based Champion Brewing Company through the end of 2019 - can accommodate upwards of 300 people under normal circumstances, or about half of that in current pandemic conditions, with various levels of seating. Sandman will serve drinks and offer a menu featuring burgers, homemade pizzas, gyros and more. Shows will run Thursday through Sunday, with Sunday nights as open mic and karaoke nights. The club will be available for corporate rentals and other events Monday through Wednesday.
The Sands moved to Richmond in January 2019 to be closer to their two grown children. Both retired, they bought a motorhome and traveled around the country for awhile, though Michael Sands said he quickly realized there was a lot more he wanted to do, including running his own business.
He and his wife enjoy stand-up comedy so they decided to start their own comedy club.
The name came naturally - Michael Sands has been called "Sandman" his whole life.
Winston Hodges is a stand-up comedian who grew up outside Richmond and spent the last six years performing in Richmond before moving to Washington, D.C. a few months ago. He recently released a YouTube special called "Grieving Productively" that touches on the passing of his father last year.
Hodges said when he heard the Sands were opening the club, he reached out to them to find out more and offer support - and ended up becoming a resource for the couple, offering tips from a performer's point of view.
"They were great about meeting with me and answering my questions - they really listened to what I said," Hodges said.
"Richmond has a really good and thriving stand-up scene," particularly over the last five years, he said, adding that Richmond "is on the cusp of being a feeder city" for comedians looking to move to larger markets around the country.
Having another venue can only help that.
"It's really exciting - you can't have too many clubs," Hodges said.
The Sands are hopeful that they can bring a bit of levity to their new community, especially given the year 2020 has been.
"We need to laugh, bad," Carrie Sands said. "Everybody could use an uplift for sure."
With the pandemic in mind, however, Michael Sands quipped: "I hope the last laugh's not on us."
(804) 649-6945