Sandman Comedy Club opening mid-January in downtown Richmond

Michael "Sandman" Sands and his wife, Carrie, recalled that their first date years ago was to a comedy club, a small place in Madison, Wis., called Comedy On State that, to their knowledge, is still around.

Don't ask them who was on stage - neither of the lovebirds could tell you - though ask Michael Sands what his lovely date was wearing that night and he's chock full of details.

Wisconsin natives and Richmond-area newcomers, the Sands are the duo behind Sandman Comedy Club at 401 E. Grace St. in downtown Richmond, scheduled to open in mid-January. They're bringing their love of stand-up comedy to Richmond and will feature both national headliners (think comedians you've seen on HBO, "Comedy Central" and "Saturday Night Live") as well as homegrown talent from all around Virginia.

"The people we bring in, people will recognize them," from television specials or movies, Michael Sands said as the couple sat inside the empty club. Colored lights illuminated the stage and a large marquee lit up the bar.