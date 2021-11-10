Science Museum of Virginia new parking deck now open; old parking lot to become green space

The new $14 million parking deck at the Science Museum of Virginia is now open. The four-level structure has 400 spaces, 25% more than was previously available in the surface lots adjacent to Broad Street.

The deck took a little more than a year to complete. It is open for all Science Museum and Children’s Museum of Richmond guests, staff, and visitors.

There is no charge to park in the deck.

Museum guest may use the deck during operating hours and special events. Community members will not be able to enter the deck overnight.

The Science Museum will start turning the asphalt surface lot where vehicles previously parked into a nearly six-acre public green space called The Green.

The $7.5 million project prioritizes green infrastructure for Scott’s Addition and the adjacent neighborhoods. According to the museum, Scott’s Addition is one of the fastest growing high-density, mixed-use neighborhoods in Richmond, but it has one of the lowest levels of urban tree cover.

The Green will also offer a park-like space for recreation such as walking, relaxing and gathering.