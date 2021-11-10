Science Museum of Virginia new parking deck now open; old parking lot to become green space

The new $14 million parking deck at the Science Museum of Virginia is now open. The four-level structure has 400 spaces, 25% more than was previously available in the surface lots adjacent to Broad Street.
The deck took a little more than a year to complete. It is open for all Science Museum and Children’s Museum of Richmond guests, staff, and visitors.
There is no charge to park in the deck.
Museum guest may use the deck during operating hours and special events. Community members will not be able to enter the deck overnight.
The Science Museum will start turning the asphalt surface lot where vehicles previously parked into a nearly six-acre public green space called The Green.
The $7.5 million project prioritizes green infrastructure for Scott’s Addition and the adjacent neighborhoods. According to the museum, Scott’s Addition is one of the fastest growing high-density, mixed-use neighborhoods in Richmond, but it has one of the lowest levels of urban tree cover.
The Green will also offer a park-like space for recreation such as walking, relaxing and gathering.
"The last chapter of the parking deck is the first chapter of The Green, and this story has a happy ending in that it concludes with a large green space for our community," Rich Conti, chief wonder officer at the museum, said via email. "From the earliest master planning sessions for the site, we realized we needed a parking solution first. Now that we've addressed that with the opening of the deck, we can do what we wanted to do all along: expand and enhance the green space on our campus."
Construction on the project will begin next week. The project expects to be completed in spring 2024, but the community will be able to enjoy the section in front of the Children's Museum as early as next year, according to the museum.
The parking deck is located to the west of the Science Museum on the site of a former surface lot directly beside The Dome planetarium. Motorists may enter the deck two ways: from Broad Street by using the circular driveway that runs in front of the Science Museum and by turning off Terminal Drive and passing in front of the Children’s Museum of Richmond. Cars will exit the parking deck directly behind the Children’s Museum.
In the coming months, the Science Museum will be adding six electric vehicle charging stations to the deck, expanding the number on campus to eight. The new stations are sponsored by CarMax.
The Science Museum of Virginia is located at 2500 W. Broad St.