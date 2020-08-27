Science Museum of Virginia reopening Labor Day weekend after being closed 6 months

After being closed to the public for nearly six month due to concerns about COVID-19, the Science Museum of Virginia is reopening Labor Day weekend.
The museum will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 5, and will be open on Labor Day. The museum will open earlier to members on Wednesday through Friday.
The museum will have several new operating procedures in place, some of which are listed below:
• To moderate the flow of guests, the museum is offering timed tickets with reserved entry times.
• To allow for proper social distancing, only 12 guests will be admitted every 15 minutes.
• Tickets are available for pre-purchase by phone and online only to encourage touch-free or low-touch entry to the museum.
• All guests 10 and older are required to wear their own mask while at the museum. It is recommended that guests ages 3 to 9 also wear a mask.
• Guests will be directed to follow a pre-determined flow through designated entrance and exit doors, and through open exhibits, which will be “Speed,” “Boost!” and “Giant Insects” during the first few weeks of operation. Some experiences within those exhibits will be closed. Hand sanitizing stations are available at each interactive exhibit.
• Only one party at a time may ride in the elevators or be in the restroom at the same time.
The museum has increased its cleaning procedures, installed hands-free door handles in the restrooms and adjusted HVAC systems to increase the amount of outside air flow. Shop4Science will remain closed when the Museum reopens.
“While we understand this is a different museum experience than before the closure, we are implementing new practices for the health and safety of guests and staff,” Richard Conti, chief wonder officer for the museum, said in a release announcing the reopening. “Museums are resilient and are filled with creative, dedicated and resourceful people. As the world evolves, we too will evolve, to ensure that we remain relevant and inspirational.”
Starting Sept. 13, the museum’s new operating hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will be closed on Mondays for deep cleaning. The museum is located at 2500 W. Broad St. More information at www.smv.org.
Most area museums are now open, except for the Children's Museum of Richmond, which is still waiting to reopen.