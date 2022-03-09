Shamrock the Block postponed to March 26 due to weather

Shamrock the Block was set to return this Saturday after a two year hiatus, but the popular St. Patrick's Day street party has been postponed due to weather.
Organizers said that the main concern this Saturday is wind, with the potential for 17-35 mph winds.
Shamrock the Block typically draws 45,000 people, most wearing some type of green attire, to Arthur Ashe Boulevard for a day of drinking, socializing and listening to music. The popular event was canceled in 2020 at the very start of the pandemic, as well as last year.
This year's Shamrock the Block festival has been postponed until Saturday, March 26.
That happens to be the same weekend as the Irish Festival in Church Hill, a two-day festival traditionally held the weekend after St. Patrick's Day. This year, the Irish Festival will be celebrating its 35th year. The event typically draws 15,000 to 20,000 people over the two days. The Irish Festival has also been cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19.
Jade Delgado, 8 yrs. old, looks on as her brother, Dylan , 7 yrs. old, reacts after his mother Wendy took a bite of his candy apple during Shamrock The Block along Boulevard in Richmond VA Sat. March 17, 2018.
LEFT: Suzie MoJo of Totally Random performed during the St. Patrick’s Day event on the Boulevard. RIGHT: Jonathan Austin entertained the crowd by juggling on a unicycle during Shamrock The Block. The annual celebration moved from Shockoe Bottom to the Boulevard in 2014.
Regina Pierce wore a green hat, earrings and a scarf made by her sister Lydya Johnson, who was a vendor.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH/
20180318_MET_SHAM_03
Shamrock The Block along Boulevard in Richmond VA Sat. March 17, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180318_MET_SHAM_08
Suzie MoJo of Totally Random performs at Shamrock The Block along Boulevard in Richmond VA Sat. March 17, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180318_MET_SHAM_02
Jade Delgado, 8 yrs. old, looks on as her brother, Dylan , 7 yrs. old, reacts after his mother Wendy took a bite of his candy apple during Shamrock The Block along Boulevard in Richmond VA Sat. March 17, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180318_MET_SHAM_04
Whitford, a 4 yr. old English Bulldog at Shamrock The Block along Boulevard in Richmond VA Sat. March 17, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180318_MET_SHAM_01
LEFT: Suzie MoJo of Totally Random performed during the St. Patrick’s Day event on the Boulevard. RIGHT: Jonathan Austin entertained the crowd by juggling on a unicycle during Shamrock The Block. The annual celebration moved from Shockoe Bottom to the Boulevard in 2014.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180318_MET_SHAM_06
Andy McKinney enjoys a beer during Shamrock The Block along Boulevard in Richmond VA Sat. March 17, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180318_MET_SHAM_05
People gathered in green for Shamrock The Block on the Boulevard north of West Broad Street in Richmond. (2018)
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180318_MET_SHAM_10
Evan Emerson of Chesterfield during Shamrock The Block along Boulevard in Richmond VA Sat. March 17, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180318_MET_SHAM_09
Shortly before noon on Thursday, Shamrock the Block, which was set for Saturday on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, announced it would be postponing the popular street festival.