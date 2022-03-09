Shamrock the Block postponed to March 26 due to weather

Shamrock the Block was set to return this Saturday after a two year hiatus, but the popular St. Patrick's Day street party has been postponed due to weather.

Organizers said that the main concern this Saturday is wind, with the potential for 17-35 mph winds.

Shamrock the Block typically draws 45,000 people, most wearing some type of green attire, to Arthur Ashe Boulevard for a day of drinking, socializing and listening to music. The popular event was canceled in 2020 at the very start of the pandemic, as well as last year.

This year's Shamrock the Block festival has been postponed until Saturday, March 26.

That happens to be the same weekend as the Irish Festival in Church Hill, a two-day festival traditionally held the weekend after St. Patrick's Day. This year, the Irish Festival will be celebrating its 35th year. The event typically draws 15,000 to 20,000 people over the two days. The Irish Festival has also been cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19.

Which means the weekend of March 26 and March 27 is going to be a blow-out for St. Patrick's Day themed festivities in Richmond -- after a two year wait.

More information on Shamrock the Block here: https://www.shamrocktheblock.com/

More information on the Irish Festival here: https://www.churchhillirishfestival.com/