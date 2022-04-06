Sibling TikTok duo from Glen Allen featured on ‘Today’ show for autism awareness

Ryan and Brittany McGuire, a brother and sister duo from Glen Allen, were featured on the “Today” show on Wednesday morning for their popular TikTok channel breaking down stereotypes of autism.

Brittany, 25, who goes by @Tacobellqween on TikTok, went viral after she shared a video of her brother, Ryan, reacting to her pink face mask. Brittany began sharing light-hearted videos of her brother on TikTok, raising awareness for autism.

Ryan, 28, quickly won over peoples’ hearts for his love of hot sauce, Taco Bell and for being a sports fanatic. Their TikTok account now has over three million followers, as of this writing.

On TikTok, the two perform viral dances, eat Taco Bell together and open Christmas gifts together.

“Many people ask what’s wrong with Ryan and my knee jerk reaction is to say that nothing is wrong with him. But instead of firing off witty replies, Ryan and I make TikToks,” Brittany wrote in an essay posted to the ‘Today’ show website. ‘I don’t think people realize that some of the things they have said are offensive and most people are genuinely curious about Ryan and autism. So we help them gain a better understanding.”

On the show, Brittany talked about how she struggled to understand her brother’s disorder, especially with how he deals with communication problems and anxiety.

TikTok brought the two closer together, giving them a shared bond. Now they share that experience with the world and spread autism acceptance.

April is Autism Awareness Month, raising awareness for the disorder that affects more than 70 million people worldwide.