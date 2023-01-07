Sister cities: Three Richmond artists paint murals and leave their stamp on Kosovo

Two cities. Two wars. On two continents. More than 100 years of separation. Richmond and Ferizaj, Kosovo: a million worlds apart, but similar in striking ways.

Mickael Broth, a Richmond artist known as the Night Owl, recently returned from a trip to Kosovo, where he was invited to participate in the annual MuralFest Kosova held in Ferizaj.

“I had an amazing time all around, but felt most connected to the fact that their community was trying to get past a war in their past. For them, the war is recent, having happened roughly 20 years ago. For us, we experience a city still grappling with a war that happened over 150 years ago,” Broth said.

Kosovo was the center of a brutal war in the late 1990s between the ethnic Albanians and Serbians in which many thousands lost their lives before NATO intervention brought it a close. Many years later, Kosovo declared its independence, but the country continues to experience conflicts between Albanians and Serbians.

Nils Westergard was the first Richmond artist to participate in MuralFest in 2019, followed by fellow Richmond muralist Emily Herr in early 2022.

Westergard’s work has become a Richmond landmark, immediately recognizable for its striking black-and-white stencil style depicting youth culture like the two-story girl in the Fan with hands covering her face. Westergard travels often, and his work can also be found in international places like Berlin and Croatia, signed with a black butterfly.

Westergard painted a double-headed eagle as his first mural in Kosovo, which faced controversy almost immediately.

“Both the Albanians and Serbians use a double-headed eagle in their crests and flags and, by merging the two into one, I hoped to create a sort of avian yin-yang that unified the two, while acknowledging both their differences and similarities,” Westergard said.

The mural was immediately tagged with graffiti — the year “1998” scrawled across it — and splashed with paint.

“I’d been talking to the guy almost every day,” Westergard said of the tagger. “He fought in the war.”

“The war was only 20 years ago. It’s still very fresh. We’d hear guys that would say, ‘The Serbians came and killed my best friend. I’ll never forgive them,’” Broth said.

Westergard said he understood the emotional reaction to his work and learned more about the conflict between the Albanians and Serbians as he painted, often talking with locals, like the man who tagged his mural.

“There was a certain awkwardness. You’re not from there; you don’t know the depth of the conflict,” Herr said. She’s known locally for the traveling mural project “Girls! Girls! Girls!” to better represent women in public art. Also her bright pink mural of a woman and child under a spotlight can be found near Quirk Hotel.

She visited Kosovo last year and painted during MuralFest’s 2021 festival that carried a “Home” theme.

“This program, they have a really strong sense of art to establish an identity for Ferizaj. It was really inspiring to participate in. It felt like a step forward, action by action,” said Herr, who rented a car and spent several days getting a feel for the city.

For the festival, she painted a landscape mural inspired by the Kosovo countryside.

MuralFest has been around for seven years and, in that time, has created over 100 murals, mostly in the city of Ferizaj.

“Every year, we decide to work on a theme, for which we want to raise awareness to, or simply a topic to be elaborated into our society,” said Lebibe Topalli, executive director of MuralFest, via email.

Ten artists are invited every year, often with two Americans in the mix.

“MuralFest has been contributing to the cultivation of art and cultural heritage in our city and throughout Kosovo since its beginnings. We started aiming to give an identity to Ferizaj as a City of Murals — inspired by the first mural created in Ferizaj during the ’60s — The Waiter, which is also one of the main identity points of the city,” Topalli said.

Broth, who visited Kosovo in October, built and installed a large-scale public sculpture that was fabricated on-site and installed at the University of Applied Sciences.

He created a gate that was inspired by the double-headed eagle on the Kosovo flag.

“I fabricated the piece on-site using a welder I couldn’t read the instructions to and a material — iron — I’d never worked with before. ... It was a challenge to be sure,” Broth said. “But the people couldn’t have been more wonderful to deal with.”

The theme for last year’s MuralFest was “On(Off)line.” Broth decided to create a gate “to represent the duality of self: how we present ourselves online vs. who we really are. The gate has always symbolized that to me: You are one person on one side and another as you pass through.”

MuralFest discovered Westergard’s work on social media. After working with him, he suggested Herr, who suggested Broth.

“It was a wonderful artistic chain,” Topalli said. “You get to see their work stamped on the walls of our city, contributing to the main goal into transforming Ferizaj into the City of Murals and become part of the urban gallery created in this small city.”

MuralFest also seeks to involve youth talent and help young artists grow in their careers. All of the artists worked with local youth in workshops.

Topalli said Westergard taught his stencil technique to the young artists of Kosovo; Herr showed them how to create art “en plein air”; and Broth created a sculpture out of random materials. All created “something beautiful and meaningful for our country.”

Westergard described downtown Ferizaj as an essential square with big apartments with murals on them. “It has a very outdoor gallery feel everywhere.”

As for connections or lessons that Richmond could learn from Kosovo, Broth said, “MuralFest is very intentional about the murals going up. They’re big statement pieces. Here in Richmond, it can be more of an afterthought.”

“At MuralFest, they’re not looking for a pretty piece of art or great Instagram photo. They’re looking for something meaningful to their story and to the people who will see it,” Broth said.

“I’ve always felt irritated by mural tourism. [Whereas in Kosovo], it felt very genuine and powerful. Blank canvas as a city establishing its character and identity,” Herr said.

While Ferizaj is using art to forge a new identity for itself, Broth believes something similar has been happening in Richmond over the past several years.

“I felt a lot of parallels to the shift I’ve seen in Richmond over the past decade, as we struggle to outgrow our own history of conflict and paint a brighter picture for the future,” he said. “Murals can help people move forward. People have embraced murals here. It’s a way of changing the landscape and saying, ‘This place can be a colorful, fun community of expression.’ It’s the transformative power of public art.”

And now the two cities are threaded together: sister cities of murals.