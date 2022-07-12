Six easy RVA takeout options for picnics and the pool all summer long

It’s that time of year when it’s hot outside, you’re often on the go and you might just be eating outside.

Whether it’s grabbing lunch on the way to a pool day, road-tripping to the beach or a winery, or packing snacks for a winery, you need sustenance that’s portable, easy to eat and holds up to a few hours in a cooler.

These are six of our favorite Richmond-area options for your next al fresco feast.

Classic fried chicken from Supper Club Market

Newly opened Supper Club Market (417 N. Ridge Road) offers freshly made brined, hand-breaded and seasoned fried chicken. An eight-piece chicken meal with two large orders of potato wedges and four yeast rolls will feed the whole family for $16.99. Choose your favorite combo of two-piece meals or chicken strips — also breaded by hand — for fewer eaters. Round out your meal with the market’s selection of pre-made salads, sides and sweets.

Greek eats from Stella’s Grocery

Stella’s Grocery locations across town all boast plenty of grab-and-go options, but when you’re looking for something easy to tote, head to the Scott’s Addition location (3351 Moore St.) for the Skewer Pack — in fact, go online and order it ahead so you can grab it and get to your destination. For $21, you get your choice of six skewers — choose your combination of chicken, pork or lamb ($1 extra for each lamb skewer). Take a loop around the market for creamy tzatziki, a Greek salad, a slice or two of tres leches cake, and you’re good to go. If you’re going to be eating immediately, don’t miss the Greek fries, which are made fresh to order and topped with feta, sea salt and oregano.

Phoenician bowls at Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

When Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon (2825 Hathaway Road) reopened in Stratford Hills, the menu also got a little makeover. There’s a new addition of Phoenician bowls that combine a bunch of Lebanese delicacies in one satisfying, portable dish. We recently tried the Tyre ($14), which featured a fresh and filling combination of rice, chicken Shawarma, baba ghanouj, hummus, coriander carrots, tabbouleh and sumac-blistered tomatoes. And, if you like grazing, add a Mezze platter for two ($15), which comes with a carefully packaged selection of light and airy hummus, tangy baba ghanouj, fresh tabbouleh, falafel, cheese pies and a side of house-made pita with herbs and oil for dipping.

Garnett’s date night and picnic basket

Garnett’s in the Fan District (2001 Park Ave.) offers a great date-night deal every day after 6 p.m. Choose any two menu items, plus a bottle of wine or pitcher of beer for $33. When ordered to-go, it’s already packaged for eating anywhere, but you even can request to borrow a picnic basket and blanket that the restaurant will lend to you — don’t forget to return it!

Charcuterie boards from RVA Cheese Girl

If you are heading to a winery or brewery that allows outside food, with about two days' notice, you can order an RVA Cheese Girl signature board. Choose the board for the amount of people you need to feed, ranging from an adult lunchable for one to a signature board for 20, enter your dietary needs, and either pick up at Hatch Kitchen (2601 Maury St.) or enjoy delivery of a swanky selection of cheeses and meats, fruits and condiments that is perfect for pairing with wines or beers. A small board that feeds four as a meal costs $80.

Full spread from Picnic RVA

If you are turning your picnic into more of an occasion, Picnic RVA can set up a whole experience for anywhere from two to 10 people with a table, seating, décor, food, desserts and nonalcoholic beverages. Choose from Picnic RVA's list of outdoor destinations, or it can even turn your yard into an outdoor dining oasis. Pricing starts at $180 for a two-person picnic.