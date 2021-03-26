Socially-distant egg hunts, Family Easter at Maymont & no Easter on Parade: How Richmond area families are celebrating Easter this year

For Family Easter at Maymont, the capacity will be limited to 4,500 individuals, with entry times scheduled at intervals to allow for proper social distancing. Past attendance for Family Easter was around 10,000 people.

This year, Maymont’s 100 acres will be open only to event guests during the duration, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost to attend Family Easter is $10 per adults, with children age 12 and under free. The Robins Nature Center will be open as a separate attraction that day, with its own admission and capacity limits

This isn’t the first large-scale event hosted at Maymont since the pandemic.

“Last fall, we had success hosting community events like Garden Glow, Cars & Corks and pod concerts such as our Big Tent Festival with the Richmond Symphony, all operating within guidelines,” Richeson said. “We’ve developed a nice model for executing these events following all the protocols that allow Maymont to continue to be a place where everyone feels welcome and comfortable while having fun.”

Family Easter is an important fundraiser for Maymont, which has also been hit by the pandemic. Maymont had to lay off 14 staff members last spring.