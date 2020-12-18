Some Henrico neighbors say Tacky Light tours are attracting maskless crowds during the pandemic

“Now during COVID-19, we have crowds of people walking down our street and most without masks,” Stuart said. On a busy night, she said there could be 25 to 40 people in the street at one time.

Hudak said that he’s only seen crowds of families or small groups, no larger than eight at a time, in front of his home.

Henrico Police has been doing spot-checks on the neighborhood to keep an eye on traffic.

But the police “cannot mandate homeowners to turn off their lights due to traffic or other issues concerning crowd sizes related to the newest Executive Order,” Lt. Matthew Pecka, public information officer for Henrico Police, said. “The police division and other county agencies are working together with signage to seek voluntary compliance with our newest restrictions.”

Other tacky light homeowners like Al Thompson at 9716 Wendhurst Drive in Glen Allen have embraced Northam’s new restrictions.