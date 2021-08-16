South of the James moves from Thursday night to Sunday morning in October

The Thursday night series of the South of the James Farmers Market is being discontinued at the end of August due to low customer turnout, according to Karen Grisevich, founder of GrowRVA which manages the market.

"Unfortunately due to lack of customer participation, we will be discontinuing Thursday evenings at the end of August. Honestly it is just not sustainable," Grisevich said in an email to South Richmond neighborhood groups. "(I)t has been very disappointing watching a thriving neighborhood market dwindle." Some vendors have vowed to never come back.

The Thursday night version of the South of the James Farmers Market launched in May and will run through the end of August.

The original South of the James Farmers Market started in 2008 in Forest Hill Park. It was moved to the Northside's Bryan Park during the pandemic due to the health and safety concerns. The Saturday morning market typically draws thousands of visitors.

The Saturday market -- which has been rebranded as The RVA Big Market -- will continue operating year round on Saturday mornings.

Starting October 3, GrowRVA will be hosting a Sunday South of the James Farmers Market in Forest Hill Park with farmers, artists and culinary artists from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.