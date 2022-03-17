St. Patrick's Day returns to Richmond to be 'as normal as we can get'

St. Patrick’s Day is making a comeback in the Richmond region after the pandemic closed bars and restaurant two years ago to the day.

In 2020, upon executive order, Richmond restaurants like Penny Lane Pub and O’Toole’s Restaurant & Pub closed early during St. Patrick’s Day festivities, thinking they would only be closed for two weeks. Weeks stretched into months.

“We definitely had thoughts that we were going to lose the restaurant,” said Terence O’Neill, manager of Penny Lane Pub in downtown Richmond. “I had an accountant saying, ‘You have enough money for two and a half months.’”

Now two years later, many restaurants are saying they’re just starting to see signs of “returning to normal.”

“Business is not where it was pre-pandemic, but people are coming out and enjoying themselves. We’re not open seven days a week like we used to be, but whenever we’re open, we’re very busy,” O’Neill said.

Restaurant owners aren’t out of the woods yet, according to Robert B. Melvin with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association.

Approximately 20% or one in five restaurants have closed permanently in Virginia from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Melvin, the organization’s director of government affairs.

“There is still a long road for full recovery for Virginia restaurants. The numbers have improved since last year, but recovery is going to take significantly longer, compounded with inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages and increasing labor costs,” Melvin said.

According to a recent survey from the group and the National Restaurant Association, 79% of operators say their restaurant is less profitable now than it was before the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

“Everything is impacting restaurants in a really adverse way,” Melvin said. “You take all the things that are happening now, add it on top of what happened over the past two years, and frankly, there are a lot of folks who I hope are able to make it through this year.”

The O’Toole’s restaurant on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond kicked off its St. Patrick's Day celebration one night early on Wednesday with an "Irish wake."

"When my dad opened the restaurant, nobody drank during Lent unless it was a wake. So he started a wake so people could drink for St. Patrick’s Day," owner John O’Toole said. The party continues on St. Patrick’s Day with bagpipers, Irish bands and food specials like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and fish and chips all day long.

“Last year, we had around 800 turn out. This year, we’re expecting 1,500 to 1,800,” O’Toole said. “People are really starting to come out again. I think they feel more comfortable going out, finally, after being in the house for two years.”

O’Toole attributed the Richmond audience’s “comfort level” to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the relaxed mask mandates and social distancing guidelines inside local businesses.

Many restaurants have changed their hours of operation since the pandemic, closing earlier or on days that they weren’t before.

“I don’t think people go out as late like they used to. We can close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. now, when we used to stay open until 2 a.m.,” O’Toole said. Still, he said, “I think this is the closest to normal we’ve been in a while.”

Two popular Irish festivals also are returning for the first time in two years: Shamrock the Block and the Irish Festival in Church Hill, although both will be held next weekend.

Shamrock the Block on Arthur Ashe Boulevard was scheduled to be held last weekend, but the winter storm and snow closed it down in advance. Now the block party will be held March 26.

In 2020, Shamrock the Block was canceled two days before the event, at Mayor Levar Stoney’s urging.

Mike Murphy with Three One One Productions, which organizes the event, described the process as “heartbreaking. Feelings were everything from anger to fear to disbelief to just trying to understand/process what was happening in the world.”

Pre-pandemic, Shamrock the Block drew about 45,000 people, mostly dressed in green, to Arthur Ashe Boulevard for a day of drinking, socializing and listening to music. This year, Murphy isn’t sure how many people will turn out, but promises plenty of beer from Richmond craft breweries and music from bands.

In Church Hill, the Irish Festival will return for its 35th year on March 26 and March 27.

The annual festival is traditionally held the weekend after St. Patrick’s Day, as bands play for free and organizers don’t want to interfere with their paid gigs at local pubs and restaurants. Over the years, the Irish Festival has raised over a million dollars for charities and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Church Hill.

The event typically draws 15,000 to 20,000 people over the two days.

Over 50 bands will be performing at the Irish Festival, including from Irish tunes, Americana, bluegrass, and soul. The members of St Patrick’s congregation will be serving the traditional “Irish Surprise,” which includes potatoes, fresh corned beef, cabbage, as well as vendors selling fish and chips, sausages and festival fare.

“We’re excited to come back,” Murphy said about the return of Shamrock the Block. “I guess we’re a little rusty, but this will be a great return to ‘as normal as we can get.’”