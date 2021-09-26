State Fair of Virginia returns after taking last year off due to COVID-19 with a crowd of thousands and beautiful weather

The State Fair of Virginia kicked off opening weekend with big crowds and beautiful weather.
Last year, the fair was canceled for the first time since World War II due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, it was canceled in 1918 due to the Spanish flu.
On Saturday and Sunday, visitors flocked to the fairway for midway rides, fair food, livestock competitions and racing pigs.
The fair typically draws 250,000 visitors throughout the 10-day event. Organizers expect a lower turnout this year due to COVID-19, but declined to share numbers for opening weekend.
“Our primary goal for this fair was to open, and we have checked that box, and our second goal is to hold the fair safely. We’re happy that people chose to come out to the fair today, and our focus is not counting them, but rather working to protect their health and ensuring they have fun,” Marlene Jolliffe, executive director of State Fair of Virginia, said in an email.
The fair felt like a return to normal with all the traditional attractions, including giant turkey legs, deep-fried Oreos and pumpkin-flavored funnel cakes from food vendors.
On Sunday, Brittnei and Jarrod Barnes brought their four daughters, ages 5, 4, 2 years and 10 months, to the fair for the first time. The young couple had recently moved back to Richmond from North Carolina, to be closer to family.
"It's for memories like this," said Brittnei Barnes, of the move. She watched from beyond the gate while their youngest daughter, Chloe, stayed in the stroller, while Jarrod Barnes helped Hampton and Charlie onto the carousel's horses, and then held onto Eyden while they rode round and round. "This is what dreams are made of."
"Mainly, we brought them to see the farm animals," said Brittnei Barnes, a teacher in Richmond Public Schools. "They hear about Old MacDonald's farm all the time, but may never see the animals. With COVID, there are no more field trips. The onus is on the parents, now more than ever. It's important for us to be intentional about these experiences."
"Of course, funnel cakes and fried Oreos never hurts," she added.
Young MacDonald’s Farm, where animals from the popular nursery rhyme made a cameo - plus more, like alpacas, which children could pet - saw a steady stream of fair-goers.
“He loves the animals, especially the ducks and cows. He’s obsessed with the cows,” said Taylor Gantt of her son, Sawyer, age 3.
On Saturday, the giant pumpkin and watermelon contest drew a crowd. Hank Houston from Spotsylvania holds the current pumpkin record for his pumpkin that weighed 1,340 pounds in 2015.
To grow a pumpkin that size, Houston said all you need is a “little seed, good soil and good luck.”
“You treat it like a baby,” David Wells, another grower from Mechanicsville, said. In the past, he's won nine times for giant watermelons. “You can’t go on vacation. It takes hours and hours of watering and pruning. You get hooked on it. They can grow 20 to 30 pounds a day. You can literally watch them grow every day.”
Houston won second place for giant watermelon with his whopper of a melon, weighing in at 160 pounds. Luke Williams of Hartfield won first place with his melon weighing 197 pounds.
For giant pumpkins, Ricky Atkins from Courtland won first place with his 773-pound pumpkin. Cody Lahocki, a first time grower from Newport News, brought a pumpkin that weighed 1,241 pounds, but it split within the week and the crack was larger than 3 inches, disqualifying it.
The livestock competitions drew a lively crowd, especially for the first Youth and Open Poultry Show, hosted by the Old Dominion Poultry Association.
In the youth competition, competitors ranged in age from 5 to 18 years old. Over 240 birds were entered in the youth and open competition.
“This show is all about education, for youth to know about and raise poultry,” Tammy Greenway, president of ODPA, said.
Lara Watson started with 16 chickens in her backyard and now has over 100 at her home in Rockville. Her 13-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son were competing in the Youth Poultry Show.
“We have over 24 chickens competing,” Watson said. “The kids have learned responsibility: feeding and taking care of the birds. And they learn how to grow a healthy bird.”
Most people weren’t wearing masks at the outdoor fair on Saturday and Sunday, although a few were, including Monique Barnes, 56, and her husband David, 74.
They said they decided to wear masks indoors or in highly populated spaces like the Young MacDonald’s Farm tent.
“We had some people close to us pass away who weren’t vaccinated,” Monique Barnes said. She and her husband are both vaccinated. “We want to get through this.”
They came to the fair to watch the horse competitions, as well as check out the animals and get the traditional fair experience.
“It’s just common sense [to wear a mask],” her husband David added.
Others felt differently. One attendee wore a shirt that read “Unmasked. Unvaccinated. Unapologetic. Unafraid.”
Some fair-goers tested their skills, or luck, at various games scattered throughout the grounds. The victors walked away with balloons, poster boards and stuffed animals, some of which towered over those holding them.
Taleiah Rhoads, 16, won a huge, bright pink, stuffed sloth for her 18-year-old sister Alexandrea.
"It was the biggest one," Alexandrea Rhoads said.
The family planned to spend the rest of Sunday at the fair. Their mom, Tanika Burchette, wagered their dad would end up carrying the 3-foot-tall pink sloth by the end of the night.
The State Fair of Virginia continues through Sunday.
