State Fair of Virginia returns after taking last year off due to COVID-19 with a crowd of thousands and beautiful weather

"It's for memories like this," said Brittnei Barnes, of the move. She watched from beyond the gate while their youngest daughter, Chloe, stayed in the stroller, while Jarrod Barnes helped Hampton and Charlie onto the carousel's horses, and then held onto Eyden while they rode round and round. "This is what dreams are made of."

"Mainly, we brought them to see the farm animals," said Brittnei Barnes, a teacher in Richmond Public Schools. "They hear about Old MacDonald's farm all the time, but may never see the animals. With COVID, there are no more field trips. The onus is on the parents, now more than ever. It's important for us to be intentional about these experiences."

"Of course, funnel cakes and fried Oreos never hurts," she added.

Young MacDonald’s Farm, where animals from the popular nursery rhyme made a cameo - plus more, like alpacas, which children could pet - saw a steady stream of fair-goers.

“He loves the animals, especially the ducks and cows. He’s obsessed with the cows,” said Taylor Gantt of her son, Sawyer, age 3.

On Saturday, the giant pumpkin and watermelon contest drew a crowd. Hank Houston from Spotsylvania holds the current pumpkin record for his pumpkin that weighed 1,340 pounds in 2015.