State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 24-Oct. 3 after taking a hiatus last year

The State Fair of Virginia returns this fall, Sept. 24 through Oct. 3, to Meadow Event Park, after taking a hiatus last year due to the coronavirus.

Visitors can expect the return of many fair favorites, such as midway rides, racing pigs and chainsaw artist Ben Risney. The fair will host a variety of live music performers and two nights of rodeo. And get ready for lots of fair food, such as funnel cakes, cotton candy and turkey legs.

“We could not be happier to bring back the State Fair this year, and we thank everyone for bearing with us through the 2020 cancellation," Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director, said. "The fair is part of autumn in Virginia for so many families, and we can’t wait to welcome them back. I promise you the racing pigs will be ready to run, the funnel cakes and turkey legs will be just as tasty as you remember, the quilts and cakes will be as amazing as ever and the giant pumpkins will be just as big—if not bigger."

The fair typically draws over 250,000 people during its 10-day run. The fair will operate with safety guidelines in place, including a more spread-out footprint, to allow some social distancing.