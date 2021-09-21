State Fair of Virginia returns starting this Friday with racing pigs, a magic show, trapeze artists, a rodeo and C+C Music Factory

Last year, Pam Rosaire, owner of the racing pigs who compete at the State Fair of Virginia, watched her business grind to a halt as the pandemic raged and caused fairs and festivals to shut down across the country.

“We worked in February for 10 days in 2020. Then we didn’t work again until the same fair the following year. It was an entire year of zero work and zero income,” Rosaire said. Her racing pigs show is called Rosaire’s Royal Racers. "My family has been in the entertaining business for nine generations. This is all I've ever done."

Like many entertainers, Rosaire and her family struggled financially during the pandemic. She typically works 10 months out of the year with the racing pigs, but during the pandemic she took up odd jobs and her husband returned to truck driving, just to make ends meet.

“It was really difficult. We didn’t know when we would be able to entertain again,” Rosaire, who lives in Florida, said.

But this year, Rosaire and her fleet of 15 racing pigs will be returning to the State Fair of Virginia, along with the food vendors, farmers, growers, crafters and entertainers who had to take year off for the pandemic.