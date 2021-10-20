Steve Martin and Martin Short headed to Richmond on Friday, chat about 'Only Murders in the Building' and the secret of their comedy friendship

Legendary comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are headed to Richmond this Friday for their live show “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment.”

It’s been a busy fall for the septuagenarians, which is hard to believe in itself if you’ve watched their 2018 Netflix special “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” where they deliver jokes rapid fire, often at each other’s expense.

Martin is 76 and Short is 71. Their hit murder mystery-comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” co-starring Selena Gomez, just aired its finale this week. But don’t tell us, we’re still watching and don’t know who killed Tim Kono yet. No spoilers.

Critics have called the 10-episode series, about true crime obsessives launching a podcast, “fantastically funny” and a total “charmer.”

“We didn’t know Selena Gomez until we started shooting. You don’t know, Could she be difficult? Or moody?” Short said. “She was so immediately lovely and delightful. We worked in a loose, fun, happy set. It was a joyful experience.”

The crew started filming the show in New York in December and continued for four or five months through the pandemic, with all the crew wearing double masks and face shields.