Summer vacation plans in hot demand at Virginia Beach & OBX; vacationers will find staffing shortages and sold-out beach rentals

After a global pandemic-induced staycation summer last year, people are ready to hit the road for a return to summer vacation.
According to the U.S. Travel Association, roughly 72% of Americans plan to travel this summer, compared to 37% last year.
While it may feel like a welcome return to normal, travelers should prepare to face higher prices and staffing shortages when they head out on vacation this year. Beach-goers should also plan ahead. Due to high interest, many beach houses and prime weekends in oceanfront hotels are already booked.
“It is an exciting time for both travelers and the travel industry as [COVID] restrictions are rolled back, pent-up demand spurs a surge in travel bookings, and destinations are eager to welcome guests,” said Martha Mitchell Meade, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
As vaccinations rise, so does the interest in taking a summer vacation.
“There is a definite correlation between vaccines and vacation bookings,” said Beth Faison, travel advisor for AAAd. “We are literally getting to share the excitement with our clients who are often getting their final vaccine and contacting us to confirm a vacation on the same day.”
Many people haven’t taken a trip since 2019, which is leading to pent-up demand for a vacation to visit family, connect with friends, or get away for rest and relaxation.
“Optimism coinciding with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and growing consumer confidence are fueling a strong desire to travel this summer as the U.S. takes steps toward putting the pandemic behind us,” Meade said.
Many local families are planning a getaway to nearby beaches such as Virginia Beach, Cape Charles and the Outer Banks. Road trips continue to be the preferred mode of travel during the pandemic. Roughly 63% of Americans plan to take a road trip this year, according to a study from market research group Longwoods International.
It’s a welcome relief for the travel industry. COVID-19 devastated the tourism and hospitality industry, especially food and restaurants, lodging and attractions.
Last year in Virginia, direct spending in travel was down 37% with a net loss of $10 billion. During the worst of the pandemic, the decline was about 46% in March relative to the previous year, 82% in April, 72% in May and 50% in June. In 2019, the travel industry in Virginia raked in approximately $27 billion. In 2020, travel spending dropped to $17 billion over the course of the year.
And while it seems like many in Virginia are ready to take a “real” summer vacation this year, travel levels in Virginia aren’t back to pre-pandemic levels yet.
“We are expecting about a 20% decline relative to 2019 by the end of 2021 and 10% by the end of 2022,” said Dan Roberts with the Virginia Tourism Corporation. He isn’t expecting Virginia travel to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.
Staffing shortages
But a severe worker shortage will alter plans this summer.
Expect lengthy lines at airports and hotels. Some hotels aren’t filling all their rooms or changing the sheets as often because they don’t have enough housekeepers. And some restaurants will be closed two days per week during their peak season because they just don’t have the staff, according to The Associated Press.
“I’ve been in this business for 25 years and I’ve never in my life seen anything impact our industry like this: with the pandemic and now the staffing issues that we’re all experiencing,” said Duane Gauthier, managing director of Commonwealth Lodging, which manages a fleet of hotels on the East Coast, including the Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites.
“This summer is going gangbusters. Demand is through the roof. Rates are at an all-time high. We’re selling out at record rates. The issue is becoming our ability to service the volume of people that we’re hosting in our hotels,” Gauthier said.
At full staff, the Virginia Beach hotel has 170 employees, but Gauthier said it’s currently 50 staff short, a trend that is echoed at many hotels and restaurants in the state and beyond.
The reasons behind the worker shortage are hotly debated. Many employers blame the federal government’s extra $300-per-week in unemployment aid. Others blame lack of access to affordable child care. Many of the hospitality workers who abruptly lost their jobs a year ago have moved on to new careers and aren’t coming back.
Also, COVID-19 suspended the Summer Work Travel program where foreign students would live and work at temporary jobs in the U.S. like hotels and restaurants, severely impacting the staffing pools in Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks.
With the staffing shortage, managers are working twice as hard and employees are having to work even harder, Gauthier said.
“We’re trying to help by increasing wages for our staff and offering incentives for referrals. In some cases, we offer sign-on bonuses. And we offer a $50 incentive for vaccinations,” Gauthier said.
The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association launched a job board with over 260 job listings at https://vrlta.mcjobboard.net/jobs. Available jobs include everything from sous chefs and dishwashers to front desk clerks and housekeeping.
Steamers, the popular seafood restaurant in Southern Shores on the Outer Banks, has had to change its schedule from seven days a week with lunch and dinner service to five days a week with dinner service only. Other restaurants have to leave tables open during the height of service because they lack the servers and chefs to service them.
But interest is so high, said Steamers owner Linda Welch, that the restaurant is drawing the same numbers on a limited schedule. She also offered another reason for the staffing shortage: lack of access to affordable housing in the Outer Banks.
With the booming real estate market and the introduction of Airbnb, “affordable housing has disappeared on the Outer Banks,” Welch said.
Kings Dominion theme park in Doswell will be closed on select weekdays in June and the park’s hours, when it’s open, are shorter than in previous years due to staffing shortages.
“As we’re seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor has been a challenge,” said Scott Clemons, the park’s director of marketing and sales.
“In response, we have ramped up recruiting efforts and taken steps to ensure we are providing competitive wages and benefits,” he said. “Our goal is to strike the appropriate balance between our operating calendar and the availability of seasonal labor and the anticipated demand from our guests.
At Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA, the operating hours are similar or slightly longer this year compared to the parks’ operating hours in the weeks after Memorial Day in 2019.
Higher prices
If you’re booking your vacation this year and things look a little more expensive — from hotel rooms to rental cars — you’re right.
Airfares and hotel rates are rising as travelers return in high numbers, according to CNBC. Americans set a record for pandemic-era air travel over Memorial Day weekend, when more than 1.7 million people were screened at airport checkpoints on one day, the highest number since March 2020.
Hotel occupancy also reached its highest levels over the Memorial Day weekend since late February 2020, according to hotel data provider STR. As more flights and hotel rooms get booked, prices climb.
Rental cars are also scarce, and they are pricey — the average cost has roughly doubled from a year ago, according to government figures.
The laws of supply and demand are in full play in the travel industry, according to AAA. One of the top tips for travelers this summer is: Be ready to pay more.
Pent-up demand in OBX
The Outer Banks was closed to visitors from March until mid-May last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We had cars lined up on the bridges waiting to get in,” said Jan Dawson, owner of the Cape Hatteras Motel. “And since then, it’s never stopped.”
Lodging and rentals in the Outer Banks never slowed down during the pandemic.
“Last year, we were booked at 100%,” said Mike Stone, vice president of Southern Shores Realty — a real estate firm that specializes in beach vacation house rentals — in the Outer Banks.
This year, the firm is already fully booked for the summer for the 365 houses that it rents. Any new houses that come on the market rent quickly, Stone said.
“We had one that rented before we got any photos online,” he said. “Anything that cancels re-rents quickly.”
Lee Nettles, executive director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, said business has been “nothing short of phenomenal.”
“It’s been an extraordinary year,” Nettles said. “We’ve seen high visitation since last June, and it’s never stopped.”
At the Cape Hatteras Motel, “last year was our busiest year to date,” Dawson said. “And we’re on track to surpass that this year.”
With its beachfront motel and open corridors that face the ocean, Dawson said the motel saw many first-time visitors last year who will be returning this year.
Summer typically makes up 70% of the Outer Banks annual business. This year from January to April, occupancy rates were up 450% over last year. About one-fourth of visitors to the Outer Banks come from Virginia, Nettles estimated.
Some people rented beach houses during the pandemic and were able to work remotely, as well as participate in virtual schooling.
“We definitely saw some of that over the past year,” Nettles said.
The Outer Banks promises remoteness with wide-open spaces of beaches as well as private rental homes, and that’s been attractive during the pandemic.
“We have 100 miles of wide open shoreline and a lot of our attractions highlight open spaces like the Cape Hatteras Seashore or the piers or the Elizabethan Gardens. All of these big wide open spaces allow people to socially distance. We were perceived as a safer travel option [during the pandemic],” Nettles said. “The majority of our lodgings are vacation rental homes. You can leave your house, drive to the Outer Banks, enter a code on the keypad, walk into the vacation house and onto the beach without seeing another human being.”
This year, the trend continues. “We’re selling out well in advance of when we typically sell out,” he said.
While many of the Outer Banks rental homes have been booked for the summer, Nettles suggests calling the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, whose staff can help visitors find hotels, cottage courts, B&Bs or even the occasional beach house.
“When people are packing, I would ask they pack patience. Not all businesses are fully staffed. They’re working as hard as they can. A little bit of kindness will work wonders for all of us,” Dawson said.
“I think it requires a little more planning and a little more patience. We’re still able to offer the great Outer Banks experience folks have come to know and love,” Nettles said.
Air travel
Air travel has been bouncing back from the pandemic as vaccinations continue.
A strong majority of U.S. travelers (90%) intend to fly at some point in the future, and 64% are planning to fly within the next 12 months, according to a new survey from Cirium, an aviation analytics company. More than three-quarters (78%) of those with plans to travel this year are planning only for domestic trips. Only 22% expect to fly internationally in 2021.
Richmond International Airport expects passenger volume to be at least 70% of pre-pandemic levels.
“We have seen an uptick in the number of people flying out of Richmond as more people are vaccinated and as the airlines add more flights to their schedules,” said Chuck Burke, the Transportation Security Administration’s federal security director for the airport. He added that mornings are the busiest time of the day and suggested that travelers arrive a minimum of 90 minutes to two hours prior to their scheduled flights.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance for fully vaccinated people continues to require that all travelers wear face masks on airplanes and at airports, as well as on buses and trains.
