Summer vacation plans in hot demand at Virginia Beach & OBX; vacationers will find staffing shortages and sold-out beach rentals

Staffing shortages

But a severe worker shortage will alter plans this summer.

Expect lengthy lines at airports and hotels. Some hotels aren’t filling all their rooms or changing the sheets as often because they don’t have enough housekeepers. And some restaurants will be closed two days per week during their peak season because they just don’t have the staff, according to The Associated Press.

“I’ve been in this business for 25 years and I’ve never in my life seen anything impact our industry like this: with the pandemic and now the staffing issues that we’re all experiencing,” said Duane Gauthier, managing director of Commonwealth Lodging, which manages a fleet of hotels on the East Coast, including the Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites.

“This summer is going gangbusters. Demand is through the roof. Rates are at an all-time high. We’re selling out at record rates. The issue is becoming our ability to service the volume of people that we’re hosting in our hotels,” Gauthier said.

At full staff, the Virginia Beach hotel has 170 employees, but Gauthier said it’s currently 50 staff short, a trend that is echoed at many hotels and restaurants in the state and beyond.