Surprise! We’re having a baby during the pandemic (and we’re over 40)

We did check one box just in time for the school year, settling on sending our first- and third-graders to a dance studio-turned-virtual learning center two days a week. It’s a schedule that gives us two full workdays, piecemeal moments the other three days, plus late nights and weekends to fit our workweek inside. It gives us a chance, but also some worry. We worry about our kids’ health and safety, distractions we can’t yet even fathom, and the distinct possibility that a class project on the three branches of government will be presented as an interpretive tap dance in a sequin leotard.

An odd feeling, and a familiar one

I’ve heard so many stories of folks passing on these past five months — revered legacies muted by social distancing and a deafening news cycle into micro-memorials. These are writers of our family histories and weavers of our social fabric whose work deserves further study and homage once the smoke clears.

Well, this is a story about life, something I think we could all use.

Stories about life are far fewer these days; the big brains at the Brookings Institution suggest that births will decline by up to 500,000 next year — not because of the pandemic, per say, but because of the consequent economic fallout.