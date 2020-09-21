Surprise! We’re having a baby during the pandemic (and we’re over 40)

During month three of the COVID-19 lockdown, my grandma passed away in hospice care. She was a crafty and caring woman with an old-world spirit and a blue ribbon Golumpki recipe. That same week, I reluctantly put down our family’s 14-year-old mutt.
It happened on our deck, hidden from neighbors by a canopy of maple foliage. My wife, Jenn, took the kids on a long walk. And when the itinerant vet arrived with the fatal dose, I turned up some bluegrass from a Bluetooth speaker and sobbed, using the sweat from the beer can I was tipping back to wash away the tears.
Soon, the deed was done. And as I lumbered toward the tailgate of our Grim-Reaper-For-Hire’s Subaru Baja carrying my best friend, a neighbor kid popped out his door. We locked eyes, he glanced at my precious cargo, and he hopped back into his house to enjoy a good nightmare or two — whatever happens when you play “All Dogs Go to Heaven” backward.
I had seen that look of youthful shock before. I saw it the time I hit the pavement outside McSorley’s tavern during an NYC Stumbling Santa bar crawl decades ago. I had placed my faux boot on black ice, plopping down in a gaggle of tourists just a few turns from Times Square. And the young kids en route to Radio City Music Hall in Christmas sweaters stood in stunned silence.
Two days after the dog funeral and wake, we adopted a new mutt from the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter, filling the vacancy in our home and the hole in our hearts with a diminutive doppelganger of our late four-legged friend.
Two weeks after that, we found out we were expecting our third child — nine years after our son, six years after our daughter and two years into my 40s. It was a Bonus Baby, an unexpected twist on pandemic living that we both worried on and wholeheartedly welcomed.
A pregnant pause
If you’re keeping score, we have two adults, two kids and one on the way, a new dog, and a menacing jackal trapped in the body of a housecat. All under our roof. It’s not actually the Duggar Family meets Joe Exotic, but it’s getting a little crowded and wild in here.
We had, in fact, upsized from a Lakeside bungalow to a Bon Air split-level, and from a Honda Civic to a minivan, with this exact scenario in mind. But that was before life became a Roland Emmerich movie, sampling scenes from “The Day After Tomorrow,” “2012,” and the like.
This news arrived as Jenn and I — both full-time members of the workforce — were still scrambling to figure out if we needed to hire a tutor to supplement Chesterfield’s virtual learning regimen, enroll in a day care, become “Pod People,” or sell everything and buy a used VW Bus, roaming the backroads of America in search of enlightenment and a commune with a solid meal plan.
I could only imagine the approaching cluster — managing diaper blowout fallout while wrangling our router’s Wi-Fi settings just 90 seconds away from a client’s Zoom board meeting, a third-grade math test, a virtual music class involving a recorder, and baby’s nap time.
Forget oversize pimple popping and ill-fated engagements — this is the TLC show America needs.
All this levity is really just a shield held out against a fury of unknowns — burning questions incessantly rattling around in my head.
- When exactly would my compromised lower back finally just give out for good — during a late-night baby furniture assembly session, changing out car seats on a 97 degree day, or while giving a piggyback ride toward the beach with five chairs and an umbrella dragging behind me?
- Would our children somehow discover that elusive autonomy we’d been hoping for just in time for the new arrival — getting at least one of their 23 daily snacks on their own — while embracing this sharp left turn in our family’s journey?
- What will the world even look like in a year, or five or 10 years — a rerun of pre-COVID times or some dystopian fractured fairy tale playing out on the other side of Thunderdome? Will we once again romp around the Children’s Museum of Richmond and chase one another up and down the treehouse steps at Lewis Ginter — or will we be breathing the blooms in through face masks and playing in our own backyard bubbles?
- Then there’s my wife — you know, the one who’s actually having this kid. A slew of genetic tests yielding negative results have tempered her high-risk pregnancy with some optimism. But there’s a long way to go.
- Finally, there’s the unavoidable bottom line. Will we need to form a family band to pay the bills?
We did check one box just in time for the school year, settling on sending our first- and third-graders to a dance studio-turned-virtual learning center two days a week. It’s a schedule that gives us two full workdays, piecemeal moments the other three days, plus late nights and weekends to fit our workweek inside. It gives us a chance, but also some worry. We worry about our kids’ health and safety, distractions we can’t yet even fathom, and the distinct possibility that a class project on the three branches of government will be presented as an interpretive tap dance in a sequin leotard.
An odd feeling, and a familiar one
I’ve heard so many stories of folks passing on these past five months — revered legacies muted by social distancing and a deafening news cycle into micro-memorials. These are writers of our family histories and weavers of our social fabric whose work deserves further study and homage once the smoke clears.
Well, this is a story about life, something I think we could all use.
Stories about life are far fewer these days; the big brains at the Brookings Institution suggest that births will decline by up to 500,000 next year — not because of the pandemic, per say, but because of the consequent economic fallout.
That said, there’s an odd feeling in announcing a baby in your early 40s during a pandemic. It may not be the case in all circles or cities, but we feel we can’t help but anticipate some glancing judgment, whether it’s legitimate or cooked up in our own heads. Clearly, I want to shout out our news, partly to pump myself up and partly to set the tone for a life I hope will be lived out loud. I am fully ready to be that guy at the soccer games, chorus concerts and Class of 2039 high school graduation — the one you’re staring at because you can’t figure out if he’s a student’s dad or the grandpa. My wife is smartly more reticent, cautiously sharing news as needed (well, until now …).
Here’s the thing about life and death. They may look different today, but they feel the same. You still grieve even if you can’t make the road trip to attend a funeral. The numbness of loss doesn’t know distance. Neither does the random smile that crosses your face as you flip through the photo album in your mind’s eye — and land on one of the better moments. Likewise, the joy of having a baby isn’t stymied by some restrictions on where you can go and how many can join you.
From that respect, life and death are the same in the new normal as they were in the old normal. They’re the great equalizers.
People call babies gifts, blessings — miracles, even. Right now, I just want to call this next chapter … perfectly normal.