'Swagger' returns to Richmond to film second season for Apple TV+

"Swagger," the sports drama based on basketball star Kevin Durant's youth, is returning to the Richmond and surrounding areas to film its second season for Apple TV+.

Filming will start later this month and will continue through November.

The series stars O’Shea Jackson Jr. as the main coach and follows 14-year-old basketball prodigy Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) as he pursues his dreams of making it to the NBA.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios, among others, and is executive produced by Reggie Bythewood, Durant, Brian Grazer, and Rich Kleiman.

“I’m excited to share more of the beautifully complicated lives of these incredible characters,” Bythewood said in a statement. “In season two, they will search and discover what it means to be a champion on and off the court, and the basketball playing will continue to be groundbreaking.”

“Swagger” filmed season one in the Richmond area from 2019 to 2021 with breaks due to the pandemic.

In season one, Gilpin Court served as the home for Jace Carson, the main character and up-and-coming basketball star. Other Richmond locations popped up throughout the series, including the Brookland Park neighborhood, the Seminary Avenue neighborhood, the Mayo Bridge and the basketball courts at the downtown YMCA.

Season one of “Swagger” was estimated to generate over $50 million in direct spending in Virginia.

“Swagger’s presence in Virginia has been a powerful source of economic growth, career mobility for our talented Virginia production workers, and community development,” Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office said. “This special series has benefitted the Commonwealth beyond traditional economic development parameters, working to become true partners with the communities in which they film. We are honored to host Swagger season 2 and to continue to maximize the opportunities this show offers Virginia.”

The series is currently looking for extras. Kendall Cooper Casting is looking for people local to the Richmond to "portray various extra roles throughout filming. People of ALL ethnicities, ages, genders, and sizes are encouraged to apply," according to the casting release.

The casting team is specifically looking for African American and mixed ethnicities to play high school students, basketball players, cheerleaders, parents of basketball players, people attending basketball games and many other roles.

The casting team is especially seeking young adults ages 18-24. For more information, check out the casting announcement from Kendall Cooper Casting.