Tacky Lights for Thanksgiving: Where to see grand illuminations and drive-through displays

If your Thanksgiving tradition includes hopping in the car to check out some Tacky Lights after the big meal, you're in luck: Tacky Light grand illuminations on Thanksgiving are back this year.
Last year, most houses skipped a public lighting because of the coronavirus. But many are happy to return this year.
Al and Esther Thompson will flip the switch at their home at 9716 Wendhurst Drive in Glen Allen at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Pre-COVID, the annual event would typically draw roughly two hundred people to the street in front of their house to bear witness to the 170,000 lights and 2,200-plus homemade decorations.
Last year, Thompson limited crowds in front of the house. He called the Tacky Lights season “a disappointment,” since he missed chatting with visitors and the human interaction that Tacky Lights brings.
This year, he said, “We are looking forward to seeing [our visitors’] smiles, hearing their laughter, answering their questions, receiving their thank you's and having conversations. For us, that is what this hobby of Christmas decorating is all about.”
The Phifers at 9604 and 9606 Asbury Court in the West End will also be hosting a grand illumination on Thanksgiving night at 6 p.m.
Last year, the Phifers only lit up the trees on the property since they didn’t want to draw a crowd and potentially spread the coronavirus. The Phifers have been lighting up for over 40 years and sorely missed the joy and happiness Tacky Lights brings.
This year, Asbury Court is back for the Tacky Lights season in full, double house, tacky light display with over a million and half lights. This year will probably be the last for both houses on Asbury Court - 9604 and 9606 - to light up for the holidays. Next year, Bobby Phifer plans to sell his mother’s house at 9606 Asbury Court and will continue lighting up his house at 9604 Asbury for the holidays.
“It’s going to be tough, but it’s something we have to do,” Phifer said.
Mr. Christmas, also known as Frank Hudak, will also be lighting up his house at 2300 Wistar Court on Thanksgiving night at 5:30 p.m.
Hudak often dresses in an illuminated suit to greet visitors to his home, dubbed the Christmas House, which has 100,000 lights and over 100 illuminated figures. His display raises money for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls and has raised $151,000 for the home over the years.
The Whitlocks at 8720 River Road will also be turning on the lights on Thanksgiving for their popular drive-through display with over 250,000 lights. They have been decorating for over 20 years and people love to drive through their driveway to see the “tastefully tacky” display.
Last year broke all records for traffic and attendance to the drive-through display, owner John Whitlock said. Whether that was related to the coronavirus or not, he couldn’t say. But he did say, “We are looking forward to another fun year as we have added a number of new things this year.”
Want more Tacky Lights? Check back next week when we will publish the full Tacky Lights list of homes lighting up in the area with over 40,000 lights. The Richmond Times-Dispatch has been compiling the definitive Tacky Lights tour list for over 30 years.
Got a house you think should make the Tacky Lights list? Go to https://richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/ and click on the link to nominate a house for the RTD Tacky Lights List.
