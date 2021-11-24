Tacky Lights for Thanksgiving: Where to see grand illuminations and drive-through displays

This year, Asbury Court is back for the Tacky Lights season in full, double house, tacky light display with over a million and half lights. This year will probably be the last for both houses on Asbury Court - 9604 and 9606 - to light up for the holidays. Next year, Bobby Phifer plans to sell his mother’s house at 9606 Asbury Court and will continue lighting up his house at 9604 Asbury for the holidays.

“It’s going to be tough, but it’s something we have to do,” Phifer said.

Mr. Christmas, also known as Frank Hudak, will also be lighting up his house at 2300 Wistar Court on Thanksgiving night at 5:30 p.m.

Hudak often dresses in an illuminated suit to greet visitors to his home, dubbed the Christmas House, which has 100,000 lights and over 100 illuminated figures. His display raises money for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls and has raised $151,000 for the home over the years.

The Whitlocks at 8720 River Road will also be turning on the lights on Thanksgiving for their popular drive-through display with over 250,000 lights. They have been decorating for over 20 years and people love to drive through their driveway to see the “tastefully tacky” display.